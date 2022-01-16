Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Former NFL player dies while being held in prison
Video
Top Stories
Former NFL, Alabama QB Jay Barker arrested
A man is killed at a local mine and Gov. Justice tests positive for COVID: Here are the week's top headlines.
Snow is good news if you’re hitting the slopes
Video
Plowing companies prepare for the winter storm
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Former NFL player dies while being held in prison
Video
Top Stories
No. 9 Kansas uses big 2nd half to stuff West Virginia, 85-59
He’s back: Steelers WR Smith-Schuster returns, will face KC
OVAC Wrestling Finals: WATCH LIVE
Live
Big Third Period Springs Solar Bears
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Recalls
Baking chips sold at Walmart recalled
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Northern West Virginia winter system could now bring 8-12 inches of snow
Video
West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania under a Winter Storm Warning
My Pillow CEO says he has ‘enough evidence’ to put ‘300 million’ Americans in jail
West Virginia woman leaves Moundsville; reported missing
Video
Was it COVID, cold or flu? Here’s how you can tell
Harrison County man saved from COVID by fast actions of Hopedale EMS
Video
‘Worst house on the best block’: Unlivable San Francisco home sells for nearly $2M
Gallery
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
A man is killed at a local mine and Gov. Justice tests positive for COVID: Here are the week's top headlines.
Snow is good news if you’re hitting the slopes
Video
Plowing companies prepare for the winter storm
Video
A new ice surface is in the works at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Video
Attention all travel enthusiasts! All the places Uniglobe Travel could take you this year
Video
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News