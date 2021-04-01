2021 Ohio Valley Remarkable Woman Alishah Hardway

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – They’re pillars of the community, living extraordinary lives of services and selflessness.

Over the past several weeks 7News introduced you to four women who are all remarkable, but only one could be named the winner.

We pleased to re-introduce you to Alishah Hardway, the 2021 Ohio Valley Remarkable Woman.

I don’t feel remarkable. I feel like I am just living into what I’m called to live into. Alishah Hardway, 2021 Ohio Valley Remarkable Woman

Living that humble calling of service above self is what makes Alishah Hardway deserving of the title of the 2021 Ohio Valley Remarkable Woman.

I thought of a handful of women what really deserved the title ‘remarkable woman’ and I never though of myself as that. Alishah Hardway, 2021 Ohio Valley Remarkable Woman

She may not see it, but to those around her it couldn’t be more evident.

Not surprised at all. When this position came open two years ago she was the first person I approached to come work with Valley Hospice. Chris Orris, Community Liaison, Valley Hospice

Working as a Physician’s Liaison at Valley Hospice just one of the many titles Hardway has. She is also on the board of directors for the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley and the Rotary Club, as well as a student at West Liberty University.

If anybody knows anything about Liza’s Place you know a lot about the miracles that happen in this building and it’s really humbling to be part of all that. Alishah Hardway, 2021 Ohio Valley Remarkable Woman

Very spiritual, very open to the community, just a wonderful person. Chris Orris, Community Liaison, Valley Hospice

Above everything, she lists being a wife of 16 years to her husband and mother to her two 11 and 15-year-old sons as her greatest accomplishments.

We’re only able to do what others lift us up to do and I’ve been fortunate enough to be surrounded by people that have really lifted me up. Alishah Hardway, 2021 Ohio Valley Remarkable Woman

To further Alishah’s charitable contributions, Nexstar is donating a thousand dollars to Valley Hospice. Like many other nonprofits, this healthcare organization has felt the weight of the last year, but nevertheless had to continue caring for those in need.

A thousand dollars can go a long way, touch a lot of lives. One of the great things about Valley Hospice is that we take care of people regardless of ability to pay and that’s’ what every dollar of this $1,000 is going to go to. Alishah Hardway, 2021 Ohio Valley Remarkable Woman

Alishah is now in the running with 100 other winners from across the country to become Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year. Find out who claims that title during a special show on April 12 at 7:00 p.m. on WTRF My Ohio Valley.



