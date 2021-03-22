Meet ‘Remarkable Women’ nominee Valerie Parsons

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- You may have someone you think of when you hear the word “remarkable”, and Valerie Parsons is nothing short of that. She’s a full-time minister who also fights for kids living with cancer. But that’s not all she does.

“God just loves it when I say never.” Valerie Parsons, remarkable women finalist

And after 17 years pass, Valerie Parsons shaved her head dozens of times… all for a good cause.

It takes Valerie back to 2004, the year her husband, Dave Parsons, organized the first St. Baldrick’s Foundation event for childhood cancer research.

“I remember telling him, ‘It’s a wonderful cause, and I will do whatever I can to help you, but I’m telling now I will never shave my head’.” Valerie Parsons, remarkable women finalist

But that didn’t go as planned.

“And 4 years later, I shaved my head for the first time.” Valerie Parsons, remarkable women finalist

That was the first but not the only time she shaved her head…

“And I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve actually shaved my head. It’s been at least 25 or 30.” Valerie Parsons, remarkable women finalist

“I think she’s shaved her head more than mine over the last several years, you know what I mean?” Dave Parsons, husband

… and now she holds the world record for the woman who’s shaved her head for kids the most times worldwide.

She’d shave it every time for a fundraising event. Sometimes she’d do modeling and acting and companies would offer up donations to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. That’s helped raise almost a quarter of a million dollars, so far.

She’s managed to do that on the sidelines, as well as volunteering for her kid’s schools, softball teams, and serving in countless committees and clubs. She’s also written a few books.

She’s done all that, while also being a pastor full-time.

“This has been where she’s been headed is being a minister and just caring about all the people she’s gone in contact with.” Dave Parsons, husband

Just two weeks before COVID closed churches down, she became the Wheeling Island Christian Church full time Minister, but it changed the way of pastoring for Valerie.

“All the normal ways of pastoring have kind of turned upside down. To find other ways of Pastoring… to find ways of loving and supporting the members of my congregation.” Valerie Parsons, remarkable women finalist

She’s been doing an online sermon series for a while now, and Valerie says she isn’t done with her work in the community and raising funds for childhood cancer research.