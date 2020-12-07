Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life

Do you have a remarkable woman in your life? Nominate her for our Remarkable Women contest! The contest begins December 7, 2020, and we will be taking nominations through December 20, 2020.

WTRF looks forward to recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

WTRF will celebrate local women who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

In March 2021, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award. Regional winners will participate in a national telecast where the 2020 Nexstar Remarkable Woman will be named.