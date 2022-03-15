BROOKE COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-You don’t meet people like Lynnette Haizlett every day.

She’s nothing short of “remarkable”. Everyone around her sees it, but her.

“As a stay at home mom, ‘remarkable’ is not the first word that comes to mind when you think about who you are and how you feel most of the time.” Lynnette Haizlett, remarkable woman nominee

As a stay-at-home mom, Lynnette’s touched the lives of many, including her three young children.

But she’s also been like a mother to 20 other children, and as a foster parent, Lynette’s cared for every single one of them. That’s been her dream as a little girl.

“I remember telling my parents what I wanted to do when I got older was just to love on babies. And so, it’s just always been something on my heart.” Lynnette Haizlett, remarkable woman nominee

And years later, Lynnette’s life led her down that path. She fell in love with her now-husband who happened to grow up with foster children. They moved to a family-friendly neighborhood.

And just like that, what was once a little girl’s dream came true.

“And so, it was just a natural thing that we thought we were set up well to do. “ Lynnette Haizlett, remarkable woman nominee

Lynette’s not just a mother to dozens of children, including her own. She also started the Cornerstone Christian Academy. The school taught 15 kids at first, and that’s gone up to 22 .

She’s done all that, while also juggling her involvement in the school community and church.

Being the success story she is, she gives all the credit to where she believes credit is due.

“A lot of times it does feel overwhelming, but I am so grateful the Lord supplies me with what I need every day, and He gives me strength and He gives me patience with my kids.” Lynnette Haizlett, remarkable woman nominee

And she’s rooting for other stay-at-home mothers like herself.