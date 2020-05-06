‘Remarkable Women’ winner selected Wednesday on WTRF-ABC

Lorraine McCardle, WTRF Remarkable Women finalist

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., will select the winner of its “Remarkable Women” initiative Wednesday, May 6, 2020 during the national telecast of “The Mel Robbins Show.”

Designed to honor the outstanding contributions women have made to local communities and the country, the three-month nationwide campaign generated 10,000 nominations across 113 Nexstar television markets covering more than 60% of the television households in the United States.

The “Remarkable Women” initiative celebrates local women that inspire, lead, and pave the way for other women to succeed. Throughout the initiative, WTRF devoted a special section to videos and highlights of the four nominees from their local community.

WTRF would like to congratulate our “Remarkable Women” finalist, Lorraine McCardle. She runs a non-profit organization, helping her son, Austin, and many other kids across the Ohio Valley live out their dreams. No matter what the challenge is, Austin and Lorraine always battle back and overcome anything thrown their way.

Tune-in Wednesday, May 6 at 9 a.m. on WTRF-ABC to find out the winner of “Remarkable Women.”