OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)- She has taken a life changing accident and turned it into a mission to help others.

She’s caring, she’s compassionate, she’s loving. She’s driven. She is definitely driven. Rick Daugherty, Brother-in-law

High praise from Jody Miller’s brother-in-law who says remarkable should be Jody Miller’s middle name.

Over the last fifteen years, she has impacted countless individuals’ lives.

Rick Daughterty says it stems from a life changing accident.

Unfortunately, in that timeframe, she and her husband and family had one of the worst things that could ever happen to anybody, and they lost their daughter, Heather. In an alcohol related car crash. Rick Daugherty, Brother-in-law

Jody has taken the horrors of losing a daughter and has made it her life’s work to make a difference.

That definitely was the turning point in my life. The tragedy that our family faced, losing my daughter, everything involved with that. Just something that no parent should ever have to do, was bury their child. Jody Miller, Nominee

From that tragedy, she says many blessings have emerged.

Fifteen years ago, she started the Heather Miller Memorial Golf Tournament.

It has awarded over 180 scholarships to local high school students who are pursuing nursing as a career.

Do you sit back, and you do nothing? I feel like we chose something. In that first year, we got our golf tournament together and the same thing, we thought we would be funding a scholarship. We didn’t know how this was going to take off and we thought well, if we could just give one nursing student this opportunity, we would feel accomplished. Jody Miller, Nominee

But she didn’t stop there.

Jody is constantly volunteering her time with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) and holds positions for countless organizations.

I’ve got involved with mothers against drunk driving and started the Wheeling chapter here. A year and a half ago I was asked to be a part of MADD National. Jody Miller, Nominee

Her remarkable list of achievements and advocacy goes as far as the national platform.

I met with Senator Capito and actually had a zoom call with her and represented McKinley sharing Heather story and just the importance of getting this life saving technology in vehicles. Hopefully by 2026 we will have that passive technology in vehicles, so no other family is going to have to suffer the loss that we did. Jody Miller, Nominee

Today she remains an inspiration to family, friends, co-workers and fellow volunteers as she tirelessly works to change the world.