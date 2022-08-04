Which Black and Decker toaster oven is best?

Toaster ovens come in a range of sizes with several possible cooking styles, all to either supplement or even replace not only a toaster but also a microwave, air fryer and even a standard oven. Black and Decker has options for all of the above, and for reasonable prices.

The best Black and Decker toaster oven is the Black and Decker TO3240XSBD Eight-Slice Extra-Wide Convection Countertop Toaster Oven. It’s among the biggest and most powerful Black and Decker offers.

What to know before you buy a Black and Decker toaster oven

Size

Even the smallest Black and Decker toaster ovens take up a good amount of counter space, so make sure you know exactly how much space you have to give before you start shopping. When checking, remember that toaster ovens require an inch or two of extra space all around for airflow and safety. And don’t forget to account for the space the door needs to open.

Most Black and Decker toaster ovens start with needing at least 1-by-1-by-1 feet of space.

Capacity

Most toaster ovens relate capacity in terms of how many slices of bread they can toast at once. The smallest Black and Decker toaster oven can cook four slices while the largest can cook eight.

Don’t get a larger-capacity oven than you need. The larger it is, the longer it takes to heat up, meaning you have to wait longer for your food and you’ll spend money on energy you didn’t need to burn.

What to look for in a quality Black and Decker toaster oven

Cooking functions

Black and Decker toaster ovens typically have several cooking functions to choose from.

Toast: This is the base cooking function. Each side of your food is cooked at the same time by individual heating elements.

This is the base cooking function. Each side of your food is cooked at the same time by individual heating elements. Bake: Due to the way the heating elements are positioned for toasting, most Black and Decker toaster ovens can also bake foods like a standard oven.

Due to the way the heating elements are positioned for toasting, most Black and Decker toaster ovens can also bake foods like a standard oven. Broil: Some Black and Decker toaster ovens can broil by only turning the upper heating element on to maximum temperature.

Some Black and Decker toaster ovens can broil by only turning the upper heating element on to maximum temperature. Convection: The best Black and Decker toaster ovens offer convection cooking. This upgrades the standard baking function with a fan that causes the hot air to circulate for more even heating.

The best Black and Decker toaster ovens offer convection cooking. This upgrades the standard baking function with a fan that causes the hot air to circulate for more even heating. Air frying: Air frying is similar to convection cooking in that it uses a fan to circulate hot air, but you’ll need some special equipment and the appropriate settings to take advantage of it.

Temperature range

Most Black and Decker toaster ovens have a maximum temperature of 450 degrees, but some larger and more powerful ones can reach 500. It may not seem like much of a difference, but some foods, such as certain meats, require higher temperatures to cook safely.

Controls

Most Black and Decker toaster ovens use knobs but a few use buttons. It’s typically a matter of preference, but knobs can offer more precise control.

How much you can expect to spend on a Black and Decker toaster oven

They can cost as little as $50 or as much as $150. Most cost no more than $100 but the largest models cost more.

Black and Decker toaster oven FAQ

Do I need a toaster oven if I have a regular oven, and vice versa?

A. If you can only have one, it depends on how many people you regularly need to feed and what you’re trying to cook. If you only cook for yourself and you don’t do much more than reheat or toast, you can get away with only a toaster oven. If you cook for a big family or you make large dishes such as whole birds, you’d be better off with a standard oven.

How do I clean a toaster oven?

A. First, make sure it’s completely cool and unplugged. If it has a crumb tray, remove and clean it. Then wipe the exterior and interior with a soft damp cloth soaked in a mixture of hot water and soap. Avoid cleaning it with anything rough — this can scratch it — and don’t get any water on electrical components. Let it dry completely before you plug it back in.

What’s the best Black and Decker toaster oven to buy?

Top Black and Decker toaster oven

Black and Decker TO3240XSBD Eight-Slice Extra-Wide Convection Countertop Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This toaster oven is big enough to replace your toaster, oven and microwave.

What you’ll love: It has a high enough capacity that it can fit a standard 9- by 13-inch casserole dish inside. It includes a baking pan, broil rack and a removable crumb tray for easier cleaning. The maximum temperature is 450 degrees and it has a timer.

What you should consider: A few consumers had issues with it not being able to reach its maximum temperature. Others found the crumb tray doesn’t catch everything.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Black and Decker toaster oven for the money

Black and Decker TO1313SBD Four-Slice Convection Oven

What you need to know: This is the perfect toaster oven for smaller kitchens.

What you’ll love: The compact design is still large enough to cook a 9-inch pizza. It has a maximum temperature of 450 degrees and a timer that goes up to 30 minutes. A baking pan and a broiling rack are included.

What you should consider: There’s no indicator light to show it’s finished preheating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Black and Decker CTO6335S Six-Slice Countertop Convection Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This is among Black and Decker’s most feature-rich models.

What you’ll love: It has a digital screen that displays all the necessary information, including time left and the temperature. It has several presets including pizza, potato and cookies. The capacity is large enough for a 12-inch pizza. There are two positions for your racks and trays.

What you should consider: A few purchasers reported that the control labels eventually wear off. Others reported it as being noisy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

