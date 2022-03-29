Which electric deep fryer is best?

If you love fried food but are routinely disappointed by soggy and cold fries, wings and fritters, it’s time to invest in your own electric deep fryer. This allows you to create the extra-crispy fried foods you love without leaving the house.

Whether wings and fried foods are an occasional treat or your household routinely clamors for crispy fried meals, the T-fal Deep Fryer with Basket is a great choice.

What to know before you buy an electric deep fryer

Capacity

The capacity of an electric deep fryer is one of the most important considerations. If you only fry for yourself or one other person, or if kitchen storage space is limited, choose a fryer with a smaller footprint and frying capacity.

Cooking for a crowd or don’t want to fry in small batches? Look for at least a 3- or 4-quart fryer that can handle 3 pounds of food at a time.

Power

The wattage of your fryer will determine how fast your oil heats. Most fryers are between 1,800 and 2,200 watts, which allows you to efficiently heat oil and hold it at that temperature.

What to look for in a quality electric deep fryer

Accessories

Look for included accessories that make frying easier. Sure, you could use a spider or slotted spoon to grab fried food out of the hot oil, but a basket makes this so much easier (and safer).

Safety features

Safety should be top-of-mind when using a deep fryer. Many fires are caused by improper use, overfilling or lack of safety features. At a minimum, your fryer should have an automatic shut-off feature that activates when the oil becomes too hot or is left on for too long.

A detachable cord is also important to cut power to a malfunctioning fryer, and an exterior designed to stay cool is crucial in homes with younger children.

Precision temperature control

Precise temperatures are critical when it comes to creating fried food that is crispy on the outside and luscious on the inside. Some high-quality electric deep fryers have thermostats that accurately measure the temperature of the oil. These may also have digital controls to keep the oil at the perfect temperature without any manual adjustments. Electric deep fryers with these features tend to be more expensive, but if you use them frequently they will pay for themselves quickly.

Oil change notification

Just like your car has a check oil notification, some electric deep fryers have those, too. Because you can reuse some types of cooking oil, it’s important to know when it’s time to refill your fryer with fresh oil.

Filter

Oil that is reused needs to be filtered to keep flavors clean and clear. Look for a filter that is easy to use (and change or wash when needed).

How much you can expect to spend on an electric deep fryer

The included accessories, capacity and extra digital features will determine how much your electric fryer will cost. Expect to spend $50-$200.

Electric deep fryer FAQ

What oil should you use in an electric deep fryer?

A. The best oil for frying is one that does not greatly influence the taste of food and has a high smoke point. The smoke point is the temperature at which oil gets too hot and begins to smoke.

There are four main types of oil used:

Peanut oil: This is popular in professional kitchens (including fast food) and has a smoke point of 450 degrees. Its flavor is neutral, but it’s very expensive. Additionally, people with peanut allergies cannot use peanut oil to fry.

This is popular in professional kitchens (including fast food) and has a smoke point of 450 degrees. Its flavor is neutral, but it’s very expensive. Additionally, people with peanut allergies cannot use peanut oil to fry. Canola oil: Canola is more affordable and has a decent smoke point for use in an electric deep fryer. It even has healthy amino acids. But it does deteriorate after one use and must be replaced each time you fry.

Canola is more affordable and has a decent smoke point for use in an electric deep fryer. It even has healthy amino acids. But it does deteriorate after one use and must be replaced each time you fry. Vegetable oil: Vegetable oil is even more affordable, but it has a very low smoke point and can burn quickly. If you use this oil, watch it carefully.

Vegetable oil is even more affordable, but it has a very low smoke point and can burn quickly. If you use this oil, watch it carefully. Safflower: Safflower has omega-6 amino acids, making it a healthier choice for frying. Its high smoke point makes it a popular choice, but it can impart a slight flavor to food.

What’s the best frying temperature?

A. The sweet spot of hot oil is somewhere between 350-375 degrees. This allows food to get crispy on the outside without burning with a low enough temperature that food has time to cook on the inside. Any colder and your food will absorb oil; any hotter and the outside will burn while the inside stays raw.

If your fryer does not come with a temperature gauge, it’s easy to hang a thermometer on the edge of the basket or invest in a quick-read temperature thermometer for more accurate results.

What’s the best electric deep fryer to buy?

Top electric deep fryer

T-fal Deep Fryer with Basket

What you need to know: It has a variety of features that create restaurant-quality fried foods.

What you’ll love: Oil filtration keeps everything tasting fresh and delicious. It also provides easy oil storage and keeps costs low. The basket has two positions. It fries almost 3 pounds of food at once.

What you should consider: The basket is difficult to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric deep fryer for the money

Presto GranPappy Electric Deep Fryer

What you need to know: It is simple to use and gets the job done with minimal bells and whistles.

What you’ll love: It heats quickly and keeps an even temperature for consistent frying. There are no extra features to learn how to use, and this is a great place to start for deep frying at home. It’s compact and comes with a slotted spoon.

What you should consider: There is no lid for cooking (it does have a lid for storage).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Deep Fryer

What you need to know: It’s a solid choice made by a trusted kitchen appliance brand.

What you’ll love: The handle stays cool when frying. The temperature stays steady and consistent, and it has a 60-minute timer and temperature control dial. It holds almost 4 liters of oil and can handle 3½ pounds of food.

What you should consider: Some users found the oil difficult to strain after cooking, and the cord is shorter than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Home Depot

