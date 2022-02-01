Freezing your meats and chilling your meat grinder and accessories before grinding will help make your foods easier to grind and better able to hold their shape during grinding.

Which KitchenAid meat grinder is best?

A good KitchenAid stand mixer is one of the best kitchen gadgets simply due to the high number of attachable accessories. Meat grinder attachments are one of the best you can buy, as the motorized function can save you plenty of time and effort over manually operated meat grinders.

The best KitchenAid meat grinder is KicthenAid’s official option, the KitchenAid KSMMGA Metal Food Grinder Attachment, Silver. This meat grinder set includes all the accessories you need to grind nearly any food.

What to know before you buy a KitchenAid meat grinder

Horsepower

KitchenAid meat grinders receive their power from the motor inside the KitchenAid stand mixer. This motor typically has a direct output of 1.3 horsepower, though the horsepower that the meat grinder receives is closer to .5 horsepower. This is plenty of power for any home cook, but might be lacking a bit if you’re looking to grind meat for commercial purposes.

Food tray and feed tube

Most KitchenAid meat grinders use food trays and feeding tubes of identically small size. The food tray of a KitchenAid meat grinder is generally large enough to hold two or three handfuls of food at once while the feed tube is typically large enough to allow foods of widths of 1 inch or fewer to pass through. All KitchenAid meat grinders include a food pusher to force your food into the feeding tube.

What to look for in a quality KitchenAid meat grinder

Grinder blades

The grinder blade is responsible for processing food into a shape and size that allows food to fit through your grinder plate size. Most KitchenAid meat grinders include only one grinder blade or a second, identical grinder blade should the first become damaged. Others might include one or more alternate shaped grinder blades to be used in conjunction with grinding specific types of food.

Grinder plates

The grinder plate determines how large a size, given in millimeters of width, the final product will be. All KitchenAid meat grinders include one grinder plate with most including two or three of various sizes. For example, the official KitchenAid meat grinder includes grinder plates with 3-millimeter, 4.5-millimeter and 8-millimeter-sized holes.

Accessories

Nearly all KitchenAid meat grinders include additional accessories as part of the package. The two most commonly included accessories are cleaning wands and sausage stuffers.

Cleaning wand: KitchenAid meat grinders require frequent cleaning, as often as the middle of a grinding session. To facilitate cleaning out the feeding tube, a cleaning wand is included. These wands are usually made of plastic or wood with multiple spiral bristles on one end that can scrub and grab at food waste.

KitchenAid meat grinders require frequent cleaning, as often as the middle of a grinding session. To facilitate cleaning out the feeding tube, a cleaning wand is included. These wands are usually made of plastic or wood with multiple spiral bristles on one end that can scrub and grab at food waste. Sausage stuffer: Sausage stuffers are long hollow tubes which sausage casings are slipped over. After you’ve ground your stuffings with your meat grinder you remove the grinder blades and plates and run your ground foods back through the grinder.

How much you can expect to spend on a KitchenAid meat grinder

KitchenAid meat grinder attachments typically cost between $40-$150 with most options costing between $60-$100. Use caution when shopping for a meat grinder in the $40 range as they often use substandard materials.

KitchenAid meat grinder FAQ

Can a KitchenAid meat grinder attachment safely grind bones?

A. Yes, depending on the type of bone that needs to be ground. KitchenAid meat grinder attachments generally only have the grinding power to handle small, soft bones like those found in birds. If you need to grind anything stouter than this you should consider shopping for a full meat grinder.

How finely do I need to cut my foods to be ground before running them through the grinder?

A. KitchenAid meat grinder attachments are one of the smallest meat grinders available and require most foods to be chopped into 1-inch cubes before being fed through the feeding tube. If you need to grind large sizes and/or large quantities of foods then you should consider a standard meat grinder

What’s the best KitchenAid meat grinder to buy?

Top KitchenAid meat grinder

KitchenAid KSMMGA Metal Food Grinder Attachment, Silver

What you need to know: This meat grinder attachment is the official KitchenAid attachment and although it’s costlier than other options, it remains the clear front-runner.

What you’ll love: Some of the accessories included in this meat grinder set include three grinding plates, two sausage stuffer tubes and a matching plate as well as a cleaning brush. The meat grinder and attachments also come with a storage case to ensure the small pieces never get lost.

What you should consider: This meat grinder attachment costs nearly double what most other meat grinder attachments cost. Most of the included pieces aren’t dishwasher safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top KitchenAid meat grinder for the money

Antree Food and Meat Grinder Attachments for KitchenAid Stand Mixers

What you need to know: This budget meat grinder attachment for KitchenAid stand mixers includes many of the same accessories as the official option at nearly one-third the cost.

What you’ll love: This meat grinder is compatible with most KitchenAid and Cuisinart stand mixers. Two sausage stuffing attachments allow for easy sausage creation while two grinding plates allow for precise grinding. A wooden cleaning brush is included for easy scrubbing.

What you should consider: The plastic construction of the body isn’t as durable as metallic options. The meat grinder isn’t dishwasher-safe but can be submerged for easier cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BQYPOWER Metal Food Grinder Attachment for KitchenAid Stand Mixers

What you need to know: This metal meat grinder attachment for a KitchenAid stand mixer is an excellent choice if you want a more durable set that still costs less than KitchenAid’s official option.

What you’ll love: This meat grinder set includes three grinding plates as well as three grinding blades for maximum control over your finished product. Two sausage stuffers and a cleaning brush complete the set. Meats and other foods are ground quickly.

What you should consider: This meat grinder set is not dishwasher safe. Some consumers reported inconsistent fits with some of the accessories and discoloration after usage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

