Nutro makes dog food in many flavors and formulas, so it shouldn’t be hard to find one your dog loves.

Which Nutro dog food is best?

Choosing food for your dog can seem more baffling than it needs to be. If you’re looking for something wholesome and nourishing, Nutro dog food is a great pick. With wet and dry food in a variety of lines and formulas, there’s an option to suit virtually any dog.

Not all dogs thrive on all food, so occasionally, it can take some trial and error to find the right one. If you’re looking for nutritious wet food, Nutro Natural Choice Wet Dog Food Cuts in Gravy is a top choice.

What to know before you buy Nutro dog food

Wet vs. dry

Nutro makes both wet and dry dog food. You can either choose one of the two options or feed them both mixed together.

Wet food usually contains more meat and less grain and starch than dry food. Some picky dogs find it more palatable than dry food, and puppies and seniors may find it easier to eat. However, it costs significantly more to feed dogs wet food than dry. Dry dog food: Dry food, or kibble, is less messy to feed than wet food and won’t spoil if your dog picks at food throughout the day. While many dogs are happy to eat dry food, some get bored with it after a time.

Nutro dog food lines

Nutro has several lines of dog food, all of which have slightly different purposes or nutritional profiles.

This is a great all-around option with versions to suit most dogs, including small breed dogs and seniors. It’s complete and balanced with a blend of meats, vegetables and brown rice. Ultra: Foods in the Ultra line contain a blend of “superfood” ingredients to boost their nutritional profile.

Foods in the Ultra line contain a blend of “superfood” ingredients to boost their nutritional profile. Limited-ingredient diet: Containing 10 or fewer ingredients — not including added vitamins and minerals — these foods are great for dogs with allergies or sensitive stomachs.

Containing 10 or fewer ingredients — not including added vitamins and minerals — these foods are great for dogs with allergies or sensitive stomachs. So Simple: The So Simple range contains straightforward ingredients, usually with chicken as the first ingredient followed by a whole grain.

What to look for in a quality Nutro dog food

Breed size

While the standard formula suits most dogs, Nutro also makes small and large breed formulas. Since the biggest and smallest dogs have slightly different nutritional needs, these foods help them thrive.

Age-based formulas

Dogs over 12 months old can eat the adult dog formula, but Nutro also makes puppy food for those under a year old. What’s more, it produces senior formulas to give older dogs the extra support they need to stay healthy.

Non-GMO

Nutro only uses non-GMO ingredients in its foods. If you’re worried about the impact of genetically modified foods, this is ideal.

Whole grains

Most Nutro dog food contains whole grains, which are nutritious and good for heart health. While there was a trend for dog food without grains, in 2019, the Food and Drug Administration identified a potential link between grain-free dog food and a type of heart disease that can kill dogs. Since then, Nutro has added grains to most formulas.

How much you can expect to spend on Nutro dog food

Nutro wet food costs around $1-$2 a can, while dry food ranges from around $15-$75 a bag, depending on the package size. While smaller bags are cheaper, they usually cost more per pound.

Nutro dog food FAQ

Is Nutro dog food made in the USA?

A. Yes, it is made in the USA. Nutro has two plants for making dry food: one in Henderson, North Carolina, and the other in Victorville, California. It also has wet food manufacturing facilities in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Columbus, Ohio, and North Sioux City, South Dakota.

Is Nutro dog food good?

A. While no dog food is perfect or agrees with all dogs, Nutro seems to make its food with care and attention. Nutro has a “Feed Clean” philosophy — it only uses simple, purposeful and trustworthy ingredients.

It avoids using poor-quality or filler ingredients, such as corn and chicken byproduct meal, and is free from artificial preservatives, flavors and colors. Its foods are nutrient-rich and don’t use ingredients without a purpose. It sources ingredients from trusted farmers and suppliers, all of which are non-GMO.

What’s the best Nutro dog food to buy?

Top Nutro dog food

Nutro Natural Choice Wet Dog Food Cuts in Gravy

What you need to know: These trays of wet food are ideal for small dogs or for mixing with dry food.

What you’ll love: You can choose between packs of 24 or 36, either in single flavors or variety packs. The chunky cuts of meat come in gravy with small quantities of vegetables.

What you should consider: The foil packages can be tricky to open, and some buyers have cut their fingers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top Nutro dog food for the money

Nutro Natural Choice Adult Dry Dog Food

What you need to know: The largest packages of this quality dry food offer the best value.

What you’ll love: Chicken is the first ingredient followed by heart-healthy brown rice. It contains antioxidants for immunity and plenty of fiber for digestive health. It’s free from chicken byproduct meal, corn, wheat and soy.

What you should consider: A handful of buyers report receiving out-of-date or short-dated products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Nutro Ultra Weight Management Adult Dry Dog Food

What you need to know: This quality dry food is great for dogs that need to lose weight or avoid putting weight on.

What you’ll love: In addition to a nutritious superfood medley, it also is made with a trio of animal proteins: chicken, lamb and salmon. The lower-calorie formula helps dogs lose weight without feeling hungry due to smaller portions.

What you should consider: Not all dog owners notice much weight loss, but other factors, such as exercise, come into play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

