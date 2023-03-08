What to wear with high-waisted jeans

Although they were once seen as the height of uncool, high-waisted jeans are now extremely popular. Even with the ’00s fashion revival bringing hipster jeans back into fashion, high-rise pants aren’t going anywhere.

Not only do many people feel more comfortable in jeans of this cut, they’re easy to wear and look great with all kinds of outfits. If you’re wondering how to style high-waisted jeans, here are some tips.

How to style high-waisted jeans

You can find both high-rise jeans for women and for men, although the latter aren’t usually described as high-waisted. They may be described as sitting at the natural waist.

What’s great about jeans of this type is their versatility. You can wear them with practically anything.

With a tucked-in T-shirt

Tucking a T-shirt into your jeans is a great way of accentuating your natural waist. It instantly makes an outfit look more thought-out and put together. While this can make outfits look smarter, it doesn’t have to. You can still tuck in your T-shirt and look casual.

If you want to look a little edgy or effortlessly cool, a band shirt is a great place to start. You can find plenty of great retro-style band shirts, but stay true to your music taste by choosing a shirt from a band you love. Graphic T-shirts also have a relaxed look that won’t make your outfit appear too smart.

Conversely, if you want your outfit to look smart or have the ability to go from the office to a restaurant or bar after work, lean into the look. Wear black jeans with a well-fitting tucked in T-shirt, paired with a simple blazer and smart shoes.

With a button-down shirt

Button-down shirts look great with high-waisted jeans, whether tucked in or left untucked. Short-sleeved button-downs are more casual than long-sleeved options and great for warmer weather. There are all kinds of colors, prints and types of shirts to have fun with. For a more masculine look, wear a short-sleeved button-down buttoned all the way to the top.

With a crop top

Crop tops are perfect when worn with high-waisted jeans because you can embrace the cheerful summery look they bring without showing more skin than you want. You can find a wide range of crop tops, from loose, slightly cropped T-shirts to tight vests cropped to just below the chest. Your choice of crop top is a matter of preference, but whichever you choose, it will look great with high-rise jeans.

With a short, boxy T-shirt

If you don’t want to veer all the way into midriff-baring territory, but you want to mix up your style a little, try wearing a short, boxy T-shirt. To achieve this style, you need a T-shirt that sits an inch or or two below your jeans’ waistband. This makes it shorter than an average T-shirt but it doesn’t expose any skin.

The slightly oversized, boxy look adds to the effect by playing with proportions. To look even more on-trend, cuff your T-shirt sleeves to shorten them. If you can’t find a T-shirt of this length, it’s fine to cut it to size.

With cozy knitwear

Embrace cozy fall and winter vibes by pairing knitwear with your jeans. Oversized, chunky knit sweaters look great with high-waisted jeans, especially when tucked in the right way. Large sweaters can look billowy when tucked in all the way around. Instead, try the French tuck, where you only tuck in your top at the front of your pants, letting it hang loose elsewhere. This accentuates your waist while retaining some casual cool.

With a monochromatic look

Black is popular for a reason, so try an all-black look. Black jeans are highly versatile, as they look great with everything, so they should be part of everyone’s wardrobe, anyway. You can pair them with a black T-shirt or button-down shirt and add a black sweater if it’s cold. Finish the look with black boots or sneakers and consider a bold statement accessory to bring a pop of color or sparkle to your outfit.

What you need to style high-waisted jeans

