A New Year’s Eve dress should have a flattering fit that shows off your curves in all the right places without compromising comfort. While it can be a matte dress you accessorize with your favorite jewelry, it’s also nice if it has details that stand out from the rest of your wardrobe. After all, you’re wearing it to celebrate.

The best New Year’s Eve dresses let you pick from multiple hues with various finishes and come in a wide range of sizes.

Your New Year’s Eve dress should match the event you’re attending. If you’re headed to an affair with a dress code, following it to the best of your ability is respectful to the host. Black tie events require more traditional gowns, and black tie optional is slightly less conservative, with sexier silhouetted dresses.

If you’re headed to a less formal event, club or house party, you have more leeway with a shorter hemline, plunging neckline and low back. Since it’s a once-a-year celebration, you are free to go all out with sequins, rhinestones and any other sparkle or shine you’d like to add.

New Year’s Eve dress styles

There are 10 New Year’s Eve dress silhouettes for you to consider. Each can flatter your figure differently.

Mini: This has a hemline that lands mid- to low-thigh.

Midi : This has a hemline that rests at your knee or mid-shin.

: This has a hemline that rests at your knee or mid-shin. Maxi: This sits at your low ankle or a little lower.

Ball gown : This structured dress has a fitted bodice and a full, floor-length skirt.

: This structured dress has a fitted bodice and a full, floor-length skirt. Shift : This is loose from top to bottom.

: This is loose from top to bottom. Bodycon : This is fitted from top to bottom.

: This is fitted from top to bottom. Fit and flare : This is fitted at your top and waist, then gently flares from the top of your hip. It is also called the A-line.

: This is fitted at your top and waist, then gently flares from the top of your hip. It is also called the A-line. Wrap dress : This fits closer to your body on top, gathers at your waist with a tie and flares gently from your hips.

: This fits closer to your body on top, gathers at your waist with a tie and flares gently from your hips. Mermaid : This is fitted to your mid-thigh, then flares to its bottom hemline.

: This is fitted to your mid-thigh, then flares to its bottom hemline. Empire: This fits close to your bustline and gently flares over your midsection to its hemline.

New Year’s Eve dress necklines

The neckline on your New Year’s dress frames your bustline and can significantly affect how well it complements your shape. There are eight to consider.

V-neck : This lands a V on your mid to low chest.

: This lands a V on your mid to low chest. Sleeveless : This has a structured bodice to keep your dress up without sleeves.

: This has a structured bodice to keep your dress up without sleeves. Scoop neck : This rounded silhouette sits low on your chest, just above your bustline.

: This rounded silhouette sits low on your chest, just above your bustline. Cowl neck : This rounded neckline drapes with extra fabric at the top of your bustline.

: This rounded neckline drapes with extra fabric at the top of your bustline. Spaghetti strap : This holds up the dress with two thin straps attached to the bodice.

: This holds up the dress with two thin straps attached to the bodice. Crew neck : This classic design has a round collar that sits high on your chest.

: This classic design has a round collar that sits high on your chest. One sleeve : The asymmetrical shape has a sleeve or strap on one arm and a sleeveless style on the other.

: The asymmetrical shape has a sleeve or strap on one arm and a sleeveless style on the other. Square neck: Thisrests a horizontal line above your bust and has straps that fall straight from your shoulders, creating a square shape on your chest.

Color variety

Finding a New Year’s Eve dress with various colors, patterns and textures can increase your chance of scoring your most flattering hue. If you end up loving the dress, it’s also helpful to know you can get it in other materials for future events.

Size variety

It’s helpful to get a dress with a wide range of sizes in case the one you order doesn’t fit. The best way to ensure you’ll find the right size is to go for a design that carries at least one size below and above your typical or expected size. That way, you can exchange it for the correct size if needed.

Standout material

If you prefer a matte finish on your dress, go for it. However, many enjoy getting a New Year’s Eve dress with material, textures or finishes that add a bit of shine and sparkle. A great way to accomplish that is by choosing sequined, satin or velvet designs that read well in photos and look even better in person.

Jasambac One-Shoulder Dress With Pockets

This flattering fit and flare silhouette has one strap with a bow and pockets at each hip. It is knee-length and comes in 32 hues with sequin, velvet and matte varieties, in S-XXL.

Sold by Amazon

Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Long-Sleeved Dress

This V-neck mini dress with a tie at the waist comes in short- and long-sleeved varieties in 32 hues and patterns. It has a flattering fit and flare shape with a light, flowy fabric and comes in sizes XS-XXL.

Sold by Amazon

Gobles Sexy Long-Sleeved V-Neck Dress

This stretchy bodycon dress has a ruching for a flattering fit, a short hemline with long sleeves and a deep V-neck. The material is soft and comes in 15 varieties, in sizes S-XL.

Sold by Amazon

Xxxiticat Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress

This mid-length satin dress has spaghetti straps, a low cowl neck with a high slit at the thigh and added stretch for a flattering fit. It’s machine-washable and comes in 23 hues and patterns, in sizes XS-XL.

Sold by Amazon

Meilun Celebrity Bandage Bodycon Dress

This mini bodycon dress has a V-neck with wide straps and a stretch that holds you in for a flattering fit. It comes in 20 hues with matte and shiny finishes in sizes XS-XL.

Sold by Amazon

Miss Ord V-Neck Long-Sleeved Sexy Mini Dress

This has a flattering sequin design, a short hemline with a body-hugging fit and a sexy deep V-neck. It’s a zip-up design and comes in two colors, in sizes S-XL.

Sold by Amazon

Lin Lin Q Maxi Formal Off-The-Shoulder Sequin Gown

This long gown has a mermaid silhouette with wide-set straps and sequin detailing. It’s made from a polyester and cotton blend, closes with a zipper at the back and comes in four hues, sizes XS-XL.

Sold by Amazon

BerryGo Sexy V-Neck Bodycon Sequin Gown

This long spaghetti-strap sequin gown has a deep V-neck, a high slit at the thigh and added stretch for comfort. It comes in pull-up and zippered designs in 10 varieties, sizes XS-XXL.

Sold by Amazon

Parthea Satin Lace-Up Backless High-Slit Dress

This satin gown has a sexy side slit with a square neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps and a low back. It’s made from a polyester and elastane blend for added stretch and comes in 10 hues, sizes 0-14.

Sold by Amazon

Dress The Population Women’s Zoe Sequin Mini Dress

This sequined mini dress has a deep V-neck, a flattering silhouette and a cap sleeve. It’s made from polyester blended with spandex for a comfortable fit and comes in 22 hues, sizes XXS-XXL.

Sold by Amazon

Belle Poque Vintage ‘50s Sequin Pencil Dress V-Neck

This is excellent if you’re looking for a little more coverage, sleeve options and a mid-thigh hemline.

Sold by Amazon

Metme 1920s Mermaid Maxi Long Sequin Gown

Art deco lovers should check out this dress, which has a high scoop neck and flattering design that comes in 12 hues.

Sold by Amazon

Heartgown Sequin Mermaid Evening Gown

If you’re attending a formal New Year’s Eve party, this is highly rated, has 17 varieties and comes in sizes 2-26 plus.

Sold by Amazon

