Adult Advent calendars — because why should kids have all the fun?

Advent calendars have long been a fun way to help kids count down the days until Christmas — keeping the holiday spirit alive (and building plenty of excitement and anticipation) by letting them unbox a small surprise each day leading up to the big holiday. But it’s time we ask why kids should get to have all the fun.

Plenty of Advent calendars out there are suited for the grownup set, representing a range of more mature interests — think less toys, and more books, makeup and skin care, coffee — even chocolates. And who says you can’t buy one for yourself? Let’s make 2023 the year the entire family counts down to Christmas together.

10 great Advent calendars for grownups

The Book Lover’s Advent Calendar

For the bookworm, this Advent calendar features 25 “bookish” gifts, including bookmarks, ornaments, greeting cards and more. Each is themed around reading and literature, perfect for pairing with your favorite book.

1989 Taylor’s Christmas Advent Calendar

Taylor Swift is everywhere this year — so why not under your tree? This Advent calendar includes 24 keychains, each featuring a scene from Taylor’s blockbuster Eras tour.

L’Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar

The L’Occitane Advent calendar is a bestseller every year, and for good reason. It’s packed with 24 pieces of skin care, body care, shower favorites and special edition holiday products you can’t get anywhere else.

Folkulture Christmas Advent Calendar 2023

For anyone whose home always smells impeccable, this is the perfect Advent calendar: 12 days of incense sticks, essential oils, candles, wax melts, room sprays and more to ensure you’re always surrounded by the perfect scent.

Paladone Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar 2023

This self-care Advent calendar comes with 12 days of bath and body products but with an added twist for “Friends” fans — they’re all themed after Central Perk, the famous coffee shop from the show.

12 Mornings of Coffee

Start each morning leading up to Christmas the right way with this coffee Advent calendar, featuring 12 days of curated holiday brews from specialty roasters across the U.S.

Harry and David Deluxe Advent Calendar

This Harry and David Advent features 24 luxurious treats, including truffles, mints and chocolates. Indulge with white chocolate, dark chocolate, candy canes and more each day leading up to Christmas.

OPI Nail Lacquer, 25pc Mini Advent Calendar

This OPI Advent calendar includes 25 mini polish bottles in a wide range of colors. And true to OPI quality, each one promises seven days of chip-free wear.

RAMXCION Advent Calendar 2023

The RAMXCION Advent is perfect for crystal collectors. Each day in this 24-piece Advent unveils another agate, stone or mineral to add to your collection — plus a handy sheet to learn about each piece.

Sabon 31-Day Advent Calendar 2023

Sabon’s 31-day Advent sells out every year, so you’ll need to act fast to get one. It’s packed with bestselling body oils and scrubs, hand creams, face masks, body milks and more — plus special surprises just for the holidays.

