Another Amazon sale is always a big deal

It doesn’t matter what time of year it is; there’s always a good reason to save money. Amazon understands this better than most and tries to offer as many sales a year as possible. Today, it announced another one: Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. It’s set to take place on October 10 and 11 — which happens to be an excellent time for holiday gift shopping. This isn’t a sale for everyone, though. It’s only for Amazon Prime members. Thankfully, it’s not hard to sign up.

What we know about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will be a 48-hour sale featuring the deals on top brands for Prime members only. Expect to find discounts on top products from Dyson, Sony, Barbie, SharkNinja, iRobot, LG, Peloton, Jabra, and Betty Buzz by Blake Lively. Last year, Amazon had an October sale called “Prime Early Access Sale,” which also ran for two days. Its main “Prime Day” summer sale was held in July.

How to become an Amazon Prime member

The only two hard facts we have about the upcoming sale are that it’s in October and only for people with an Amazon Prime membership. Here’s how to sign up for a Prime membership so you can be ready when the sale finally happens.

Step one: Create a free Amazon account. You can do this from any mobile device or laptop on Amazon’s website or app.

Create a free Amazon account. You can do this from any mobile device or laptop on Amazon’s website or app. Step two: Go to amazon.com/prime on your chosen device.

Go to amazon.com/prime on your chosen device. Step three: Follow the prompts to officially sign up for Amazon Prime. If you’ve never tried Amazon Prime, you get the first 30 days for free as a trial membership.

You still need to input a billing method if you take advantage of the free trial, though. After the 30 days, you will start being charged at a rate of $14.99 a month or $139 a year if you choose the annual membership. The monthly membership costs $179.88 a year, for comparison’s sake.

Alternate Amazon Prime memberships

If that $14.99 a month or $139 a year seems steep, you may be in luck. Amazon offers two discounted memberships without losing a single benefit.

Amazon Prime Student: This membership option is only available to students enrolled in two- and four-year colleges. You need either a .edu email address or some other proof of being a student to take advantage of it. You get a six-month free trial at sign-up, followed by a cost of $7.49 a month or $69 a year. It also comes with additional student-focused benefits.

This membership option is only available to students enrolled in two- and four-year colleges. You need either a .edu email address or some other proof of being a student to take advantage of it. You get a six-month free trial at sign-up, followed by a cost of $7.49 a month or $69 a year. It also comes with additional student-focused benefits. Amazon Prime Access: This membership is only available to qualifying government assistance recipients, such as those on Medicaid. You need to upload proof of that, and it comes with a 30-day free trial followed by a cost of $6.99 a month. There’s no annual plan.

Amazon Prime member benefits

Access to significant sales events every year isn’t the only benefit of Amazon Prime. Some of the rest include:

Discounts: Amazon Prime members get access to a vast range of discounts, including special pricing for Amazon Music Unlimited, discounts on groceries and prescriptions and access to “lightning deals” throughout the year.

Amazon Prime members get access to a vast range of discounts, including special pricing for Amazon Music Unlimited, discounts on groceries and prescriptions and access to “lightning deals” throughout the year. Entertainment: Amazon Prime membership comes with a range of premium entertainment, including full access to Prime Video, Amazon’s film and TV streaming service, Prime Reading for your Kindle or other e-reader, Amazon Music and Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime membership comes with a range of premium entertainment, including full access to Prime Video, Amazon’s film and TV streaming service, Prime Reading for your Kindle or other e-reader, Amazon Music and Prime Gaming. Free and discounted delivery: One of the biggest benefits is free expedited shipping on countless items. Some locations can even take advantage of free same-day delivery.

Additionally, Amazon Student comes with even more benefits.

StudentUniverse Travel: This is a 10% discount on flights booked through the service and a gift card worth 10% of the price of hotel bookings through the service.

This is a 10% discount on flights booked through the service and a gift card worth 10% of the price of hotel bookings through the service. Course Hero: Students get a one-month free trial of this service and a 60% discount on continued service, which includes 24/7 tutoring.

Students get a one-month free trial of this service and a 60% discount on continued service, which includes 24/7 tutoring. Calm: Students get a discount on the premium Calm subscription to help them manage stress and anxiety.

Students get a discount on the premium Calm subscription to help them manage stress and anxiety. Prime Video Premium Channels: Students can sign up for premium channels, including Showtime, Sundance Now and Epix, for only 99 cents a month.

Every country that can take advantage of the sale

The United States may be where Amazon started and is based, but it’s been a global company for many years. That means Amazon Prime members in 19 countries can also take advantage of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Those 19 countries are:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

The Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

The United States

The United Kingdom

Best items likely to be on sale come Prime Big Deal Days

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple’s latest iteration of its smartwatch features advanced sensors that can track your health, including ones that can take an ECG reading and monitor your blood oxygen level. It comes in two sizes and is on sale for 18% off.

Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4-Plus Evo

A robotic vacuum is a big investment, but the savings in time that you don’t need to spend cleaning your floors add up quickly. This model can hold up to 60 days’ worth of debris and is on sale for 25% off.

Sold by Amazon

Dyson Airwrap

This innovative answer to hair care comes with multiple attachments, such as barrels and brushes, that don’t come with the usual risk of heat damage found in similar items. The attachments are also designed with various hair lengths in mind as an all-in-one device.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja Creami NC301

The Ninja Creami has been a social media sensation for months, thanks to its ability to turn almost anything into ice cream. It’s also been virtually impossible to find in all that time, so keep an eye on its availability if you want to experience the deliciousness yourself.

Sold by Amazon

Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette

With the “Barbie” movie having recently crossed the 1 billion mark at the global box office, it’s likely you or a loved one, no matter the age, has Barbie fever. This RC Corvette comes directly from said movie.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.