Score products from Ninja, Ring and Skullcandy for under $100

The big day itself may not officially be until Nov. 24, but that doesn’t mean you can’t beat the crowds and take advantage of the best Black Friday deals under $100 today. We’ve uncovered some of the best items already on sale this year from our favorite retailers, all of them with deep discounts that make treating your loved ones, or yourself, easier than ever.

From electric toothbrushes and streaming media players to home security cameras and kitchen gadgets, we’ve tapped into our extensive bargain-hunting expertise to find the absolute best deals on the most exciting items to suit any budget this holiday season.

Black Friday deals under $100

If you’re looking for kitchen devices, wireless speakers or other small appliances, you’ll find a wide range of them on sale for less than $100 this Black Friday. With great deals from brands such as Ninja, Hamilton Beach and Ring, you don’t have to skimp on quality to score on savings.

30% OFF

With this air fryer, you can enjoy the crispy, fried foods you crave with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying. Its 4-quart basket and crisper plate can hold up to 2 pounds of fries and, thanks to a dishwasher safe ceramic coating, are quick and easy to clean. With its ability to air-fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate, this may end up being the most versatile kitchen appliance in your home.

53% OFF

Whether you like to crank up the volume for your morning workout or mellow things out while preparing a meal, this wireless Bluetooth speaker’s powerful bass output and clear audio will keep you moving. It’s splashproof, so you can use it by the pool or at the beach with little risk of damage, and you can pair multiple speakers together to turn any occasion into a party. Built-in USB-C and ISB-A ports also allow the speaker to function as a power pack for charging your phone, tablet or other devices.

Other Black Friday deals under $100

Make home security a priority in 2024 with a Ring video doorbell. 45% OFF

You’ll be ready for anything this snowy season, thanks to this compact, powerful car jump starter. 63% OFF

Work off those holiday sweets with this adjustable workout bench that includes resistance bands. 30% OFF

Black Friday deals under $50

This year’s deals under $50 offer a huge selection of convenient electronics, games and toys. Whether you’re looking to keep an eye on your pets with a security camera or spend some time gaming with a friend, retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have you covered.

13% OFF

Never find yourself panicking over that dreaded red battery again with this portable emergency iPhone charger. Available in five stylish colors, this lipstick-sized device features a connector that is long enough to reach through thick phone cases and a port for pass-through charging of your device and the battery pack itself. Three white LEDs indicate its power level and the charger is light enough to allow you to use your phone normally while it’s attached.

67% OFF

Secure your property with this wireless camera that features both full-color daytime and infrared nighttime monitoring. It’s battery-powered, so you can install it anywhere without worrying about complicated wiring or conspicuous cables. It’s fully waterproof for use outdoors and also includes two-way audio, making it a great indoor pet camera as well.

Other Black Friday deals under $50

Get the whole family in on the game this winter with an additional PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller in Atomic Purple. 33% OFF

Have the little ones help bake this year’s holiday treats with this modernized update to the classic Easy-Bake Oven. 11% OFF

Do your part to save the Mushroom Kingdom, after building it, of course, with this Lego Super Mario Starter Course. 20% OFF

Black Friday deals under $25

This year, you can stuff the stockings without thinning your wallet. While small gifts and jewelry dominate much of the under-$25 category, major Black Friday discounts have placed Roku streaming media players and other high-quality items into the bracket.

50% OFF

Bring the comforts of home on the road with this battery-powered toothbrush from Philips Sonicare. Available in sleek navy blue, refreshing mint green or brilliant Miami coral, this brush has a whopping three months of battery life. A two-minute timer with 30-second notifications and a sleek carrying case make this toothbrush the perfect addition to your toiletry bag.

45% OFF

Start streaming your favorite shows and movies in incredible 4K resolution with this compact media player that puts you in command of your favorite platforms, from Netflix and HBO Max to Sling and Hulu. It includes a remote, an HDMI cable, a USB power cable and a pair of AA batteries to get the home-theater experience started right out of the box. Compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, your Roku Premiere can become fully integrated into your current smart home setup.

Other Black Friday deals under $25

Serve your guests with sophistication using this elegant glass wine decanter. 38% OFF

Your furry friend can accompany you through all your holiday travels as they relax in this expandable soft-sided pet carrier. 20% OFF

Get your New Year’s Eve sparkle on with these white gold-plated silver hoop earrings. 85% OFF

Where to shop for the best Black Friday deals under $100?

With selections of products that range from pet supplies to home fitness and furnishings, Walmart and Amazon offer a huge number of Black Friday deals under $100. Thanks to user reviews, both of these retailers provide peace of mind when it comes to the quality of what you’re purchasing, not to mention generous return policies on nearly everything.

For those seeking gifts for the more technically inclined, Best Buy’s annual Black Friday sale is not to be missed. While the company may be synonymous with video game consoles and doorbuster deals on giant TVs, be sure not to overlook their pet tech, outdoor living and personal grooming sections for bargains on items you wouldn’t expect them to carry.

Why trust our recommendations?

BestReviews is a crew of intrepid deal hunters, product testers and review scanners that take the guesswork out of shopping so you can spend more time enjoying the activities that you love. We stay on the cutting edge of today’s trending brands, thanks to our trusted retailers and nearly a decade of experience connecting real people with great items.

This article is updated regularly as more deals are discovered, all of them vetted by our team of experts, writers and editors who understand the value that the right products can bring to our busy lives.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.