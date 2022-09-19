Be positive and encouraging and giggle a lot if you want to capture Elmo’s personality the next time you wear the red Muppet’s costume.

Which Elmo costume for adults is best?

While everyone’s the perfect age to don an adorable Elmo costume, if you were around for the 1996 Tickle Me Elmo craze, then it’s time for you to consider an Elmo Halloween costume for adults. The best ones have a red, fuzzy body with adorable wide eyes, an orange nose and a wide, happy smile.

The Elmo Costume for Adults by Generic is a top pick because it delivers all of the above with added features to keep you cool and comfortable.

What to know before you buy an Elmo costume for adults

Costume options

If you are fully committed to the role, you can opt for a head-to-toe Elmo Halloween costume that includes a jumpsuit with a headpiece. If that’s too much for you, a step down would be an Elmo onesie that features his likeness on a hood. If you want an even easier outfit, try wearing an Elmo sweater with a hood.

Considerations

If you need to match your outfit to your child’s Halloween costume or play a character at a party, feel free to go all-out in a full Elmo costume. However, it would help if you were mindful of your planned activities and the temperature of your destination. Even if it’s not sweltering outside, it can get very hot inside a heavy ensemble. Plan to take a lot of breaks, drink a lot of water and find ways to stay cool.

The Elmo onesie and fuzzy red Elmo hoodie make your comfort a lot easier to manage, although they’re far less apt to fool little ones if that’s your goal.

Under the full costume

If you want to go with the head-to-toe Elmo Halloween costume, it’s a great idea to add a cooling vest under it. The vest will help you stay safe as you enjoy your time in character. Additionally, wearing a pair of moisture-wicking compression pants with a matching shirt will help you manage the heat and stay dry.

What to look for in a quality Elmo costume for adults

What’s included

Full Elmo Halloween costumes include a headpiece that encloses your head, a plush red bodysuit, gloves and foot coverings. While some headpieces boast a built-in fan or ventilation, it is a rare feature you should seek.

Elmo onesies are simple but should at very least be made from soft red fleece and feature a hood with the sweet Muppets’ eyes, nose and smile on it.

An Elmo costume sweater can be a pullover or a zip-up as long as it’s red, fuzzy and includes a hood with Elmo’s facial features sewn on.

Licensing

If you want the best Elmo costume adults can buy, get an officially licensed Sesame Street product. Doing so will also ensure that the details on your Elmo costume are accurate and its creators have approved it.

Seamless comfort

Even if an Elmo Halloween costume looks excellent at first glance, try to find the features that the manufacturer added to help you manage your time wearing it.

If it’s a full bodysuit and you will need help getting in and out of it, try looking for one that gives you a front closure. If it includes a headpiece, find out how airflow issues have been addressed. Finally, zippers, buttons and snaps should be hidden and secure.

How much you can expect to spend on an Elmo costume for adults

Depending on the complexity of your Elmo Halloween costume, you will spend $35-$190.

Elmo costume for adults FAQ

Are there any other types of Elmo costumes for adults available?

A. For those who want more variety, you can get an adorable Elmo costume dress with a matching belt, headband and knee socks.

How can you easily adapt your shoes to your Elmo costume?

A. To easily adapt your shoes to your costume, try rubber shoe covers that will be equally helpful if it rains. Simply get a red pair to match your costume.

What’s the best Elmo costume for adults to buy?

Top Elmo costume for adults

Elmo Costume for Adults by Generic

What you need to know: This costume makes it easier for those who want to sport a full Elmo Halloween costume with a mask and stay safe, cool and dry at the same time.

What you’ll love: This is a full Elmo Halloween costume with a fan built into the mask to make the heat more manageable. The jumpsuit is machine washable, the mask is dry-clean only and it comes in sizes S-L.

What you should consider: It is not an officially licensed Sesame Street Elmo Halloween costume.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Elmo costume for adults for the money

Elmo Onesie for Adults by Amazing Cosplay

What you need to know: This onesie is for those who want a great Elmo costume that is both comfortable and affordable.

What you’ll love: This costume is an ultra-soft 100% fleece ensemble that you can wear over your clothes on Halloween and reuse as pajamas the rest of the year. It comes in sizes 2-20, and it’s machine washable.

What you should consider: It might not fool a party full of kids, but it is great for a night out with friends.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Plush Elmo Costume for Adults by The Disguise Store

What you need to know: This full Elmo costume with a mask gives you a wide front vent that lets air circulate and boasts a hidden front zipper.

What you’ll love: This costume is officially licensed by Sesame Street and includes a plush red jumpsuit with an authentic Elmo headpiece. It opens seamlessly in the front, making it easy to take on and off, and it’s hand washable.

What you should consider: It does not include red gloves or shoe coverings, and you need a mask because the facial vent is transparent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

