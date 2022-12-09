NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a peak time of year for giving and donations all across the area, and The Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive is in full swing.

Officials from the Wheeling Area organization, which serves Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler Counties, say they are currently at about thirty percent of their goal for the year.

Captain Mark VanMeter says they are about $6,000.00 behind last year’s mark.

He says that around 900 people will receive some type of assistance as a result of this year’s kettle drive.

“The Salvation Army is oftentimes seen as that organization that resides in the community but they don’t know why they’re important. We are providing shelters for the homeless, and food for people who come into our pantries. Obviously Christmas assistance, electric, rental, and gas assistance. We help people out with clothing through our thrift store. So all kinds of opportunities for people who need assistance in our community.”

Mark VanMeter – Capt. Salvation Army, Ohio Marshall Co

Now for the folks who don’t carry cash–you can still help out.

There is a QR Code on the side of the barrel that will you allow you to donate with your phone.

You can also donate online here.

Once you log onto the website and put in your information, the money goes to the community attached to your zip code.