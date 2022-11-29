Anoraks were traditionally worn by Inuit people to keep them warm and dry while hunting or ice fishing.

What are the best anorak jackets for fall?

Even in the warmer parts of the country, the fall brings some cooler temperatures. When a chill sets in, having a trusty anorak at the ready keeps you cozy.

Anoraks are available in tons of styles and different thicknesses, so you can pick one that suits the weather and temperature of all kinds of climates. They’re perfect for a casual look or to throw on in a hurry if it gets chilly or starts to rain.

What makes a jacket an anorak?

Traditionally, anoraks were made from seal skin and worn by Inuit people while fishing or hunting. Technically, an anorak refers to a waterproof jacket without a front opening that must be pulled over the head. It has a hood and often drawstrings to tighten it at the waist.

As it became a popular fashion item, the definition of an anorak has broadened slightly. Many jackets now listed as anoraks do open at the front with a full zipper. The drawstring waist is a common feature, but not always found on the jacket. Most do still have hoods and are designed to be waterproof.

You can also find crossovers between anoraks and other traditional clothing items, such as parkas, including fur lining or trim.

Things to consider before buying an anorak jacket

Style: Anoraks made for serious outdoor activities tend to be more limited in terms of style variation. But if you’re looking for more of a fashion statement, go for an anorak jacket with stylish embroidery or with a lot of structure to give it shape.

Best anorak jackets to buy

Columbia Men’s Powder Lite Anorak

This sleek men’s anorak is lightweight, comfortable to wear and machine-washable. The patented Columbia Heat Reflective material uses metallic dots in the anorak lining to retain heat while wicking sweat away from the skin.

Kogmo Women’s Military Anorak

This anorak has pockets and charm with its khaki safari coloring. Made of cotton, it has a drawstring closure and is machine-washable. The elastic waistband and lightweight design make it functional and fashionable.

Outdoor Research Men’s Ferrosi Anorak

For keeping off any wind chill or waterproofing yourself against light rain, this anorak is affordable and comfortable. Reviewers say the fabric is good-quality and the two-tone style comes in four colors.

Lock and Love LL Women’s Casual Military Safari Anorak

This simple but stylish light safari design is colored to match the falling leaves. Made of polyester with a front zipper, it’s fleece-lined for warmth. Perfectly matched with blue jeans and brown boots, it’s loose on the shoulders and tight at the hips for optimal fit.

DC DC-43 Men’s Anorak Jacket

The vintage-inspired design and bold colors of this half-zip anorak will make you stand out from the crowd. It’s built for outdoor use to keep you warm and waterproof in even the most extreme winter conditions.

Calvin Klein Women’s Long Packable Anorak Jacket

This Calvin Klein women’s long-styled packable anorak jacket is made of polyester with two slash pockets and a front zip placket. A snap-flap means that this anorak is fashionable and functional. With a detachable hood, this jacket can also be restyled for use during the chilly mornings of spring.

The North Face Women’s Fanorak 2.0

This polyester anorak has a classic fit with enough room to accommodate underlayers for optimal warmth and comfort during the cold, damp months of fall. The North Face’s WindWall technology helps block the elements, and the fixed hood and elastic cuffs make the jacket’s inside nice and toasty during torrid patches of weather. It’s designed for easy packing.

Burton Pillowline Gore-Tex Men’s Anorak

This anorak is made from strong and durable Gore-Tex fabric, made to shield you from wind and water while remaining breathable. It has a hood that can be adjusted to contour to your head, making it suitable to wear under a helmet.

