Which burgundy cardigans are best?

Cardigans are a wonderful, all-purpose cover that can make jeans look dressy and a dress look fun. Whether you choose a dense, cable-knit winter look or a thin, viscose version for a summer cover, cardigans are versatile, and it doesn’t come much more adaptable than a cozy version in burgundy. When you’re looking for a flattering, easy-to-accessorize burgundy cardigan, the Grace Karin Women Open Front Cardigan Sweater is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a burgundy cardigan

Burgundy is a versatile color

Paired with yoga pants or a light, patterned dress, burgundy makes an outfit look polished and warm while keeping it fun and accessible. These sweaters are so comfy, you’ll want to top any outfit off with your burgundy cardigan. Dress it up or down.

Decide if you want it for winter or summer

Cardigans come in a range of warmth levels with wool being the usual material for heavier winter sweaters and lighter acrylics and viscose the choice for spring and summer evenings. When you usually like to top off an outfit with a cardigan will at least partially dictate what kind of material you should aim for.

Consider matching it with makeup or accessories

Burgundy is a rich, flattering color that looks great on many complexions. If you’re really feeling your burgundy cardigan, keep the fun going with a bit of burgundy eyeshadow in your crease to pull the look together, or use gold accents such as hoop earrings or a chunky necklace. Rose gold is also a great choice when accessorizing a burgundy sweater.

What to look for in a quality burgundy cardigan

A distinctive pattern

If you’re shopping for a cozy winter cardigan, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful, classic cable-knit pattern, which can add texture and dimension to your outfit besides keeping you cozy and warm. But there’s more than just the classic cable knit varieties. You can also find burgundy cardigans in chunky knits or eclectic patterns, and some are topped off with wide wooden buttons or toggles.

Machine-washability

If your lifestyle doesn’t involve a lot of time for hand-washing or heading out to the dry cleaner’s, look for materials that are machine-washable, such as acrylic and polyester. Wool sweaters look great but often require the extra time and expense of dry cleaning.

Fun accents

Cardigans come in many shapes and sizes these days, so choose one that adds whimsy to your look with distinctive buttons, a waist-flattering cut or a shawl collar.

How much you can expect to spend on burgundy cardigan

Inexpensive summer cardigans can be had for as low as $20, while more substantial varieties made of wool and other expensive materials will cost $100-$150.

Burgundy cardigan FAQ

What colors match with a burgundy cardigan?

A. Burgundy is a dramatic, versatile color that can add a distinctive touch to many outfits. It pairs well with black, white and both light and dark shades of gray, and it looks surprisingly good with mustard and other gold-infused colors, including creams and khaki. It looks great over a plain white T-shirt and your favorite jeans.

How can I dress up a burgundy cardigan?

A. A scarf is an excellent choice to pair with a burgundy cardigan, especially one intended to be worn in the winter, since the open-neck style of a cardigan can leave you feeling chilly on a cool day. Pair it with a high-necked blouse along with a lariat necklace or a chunky bracelet for a polished look.

How can I keep my burgundy cardigan looking newer longer?

A. As with all knit garments, it begins with reading the label carefully. Wash your cardigan on the coolest temperature possible, use detergents specially formulated for wool or other delicates and lay flat to dry instead of using the dryer when possible. Additionally, consider washing it inside-out. If the cardigan calls for dry cleaning, don’t wash it at home or you’ll risk having it lose its shape or color.

What’s the best burgundy cardigan to buy?

Top burgundy cardigan

Grace Karin Open Front Cardigan Sweater

What you need to know: If you’re going for a slouchy, relaxed look, this medium-weight cardigan offers a polished style without being fussy.

What you’ll love: The front pockets are just at the right height to make them super-comfortable and stylish, and the deep burgundy looks great on most skin tones. This is a cardigan for relaxing. The loose, attractive cut will make your outfit look effortless.

What you should consider: You can expect some pilling over time. To prevent it, wash on the gentle cycle and take extra care in drying it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top burgundy cardigan for the money

Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-neck Cardigan Sweater

What you need to know: An inexpensive but classic-looking cardigan with dainty buttons and a medium construction. This cut offers the classic look of a cardigan without looking too serious.

What you’ll love: The fit of this cardigan is the perfect balance between form-fitting and comfortable. The deep, beautiful burgundy color remains fast even after being washed repeatedly.

What you should consider: Some customers say this cardigan runs small, so if you like a looser fit, be sure to buy a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

X-Ray Shawl Collar Cable Knit Cardigan

What you need to know: This chunky, beautiful cardigan offers a lot of texture and bulk when you want to stay warm on a winter’s night.

What you’ll love: The shawl collar adds a stylish note to this classic cable-knit cardigan, and the buttons go up higher than average to make it easier to bundle up with it. The knit pattern has touches of a darker color, which gives the pattern depth and dimension.

What you should consider: This garment is dry-clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

