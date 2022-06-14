Which shapewear bodysuits are best?

The perfect bodysuit blends nicely underneath your clothes, while also providing extra support, especially during dressier occasions. The sheer act of wearing shapewear usually means there will be lots of squeezing and tugging — but luckily, there are plenty of options that hug all the right places, making you feel absolutely confident without all the hassle.

Knowing that your undergarments will smooth out your trouble areas while giving you the confidence to try new outfits and styles is an added bonus to wearing a bodysuit. If you want to find the best one, take a look at the Maidenform Body Shaper With Built-In Bra.

What to know before you buy a shapewear bodysuit

Sizing

It’s a common mistake to downsize your shapewear in an attempt to make it fit more firmly, but usually this causes bulges and discomfort and doesn’t look flattering, regardless of your shape. Instead, get the size you normally would.

If you’re unsure which size you wear, try on different pieces in person to see how they fit. Moving around in a new bodysuit will also help you determine if it’s comfortable enough to wear for long periods and whether it offers the right amount of coverage.

Performance

Most shapewear lists its performance level on the tag, but if it’s not there, take a look at the clothing label. Look for items crafted with different fabrics that are both lightweight and uniform, since they smooth out your figure easily. Heavier shapewear with compression zones helps tuck different parts of your body in place, but is more of a struggle to put on. Pieces made with more nylon typically alter your shape in an unflattering manner.

Styles

Shapewear that features a high-waist or shorts design will create smooth lines from your torso up to the bra line. If you want to feel more secure, there are mid-thigh designs that can hook onto your bra, preventing them from slipping down and bunching up.

Purpose

Bodysuit shapewear can be worn to work, special occasions and as loungewear as long as it’s comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time, which means you can feel more confident anywhere regardless of the event.

However, stick to pieces that are easy to remove or feature an easily accessible closure so you can use the bathroom with ease. More importantly if you often suffer from bladder infections, yeast infections or gastrointestinal conditions, it’s not recommended to wear shapewear every day since you would be putting yourself at risk.

If you’re pregnant, ask your doctor if it’s safe for you and the baby to use maternity shapewear. This kind can help offset any discomfort experienced from varicose veins, standing and abdominal pains.

What to look for in a quality shapewear bodysuit

Textiles

Nylon and spandex are the most common types of fabrics used in shapewear. In colder climates where retaining body heat is a must, this material works best, since synthetic fabrics don’t offer as much breathability. In warmer weather, you are more likely to sweat.

Luckily, plenty of brands sell shapewear with hotter weather in mind, offering lightweight versions of their clothes designed with breathability, moisture wicking and odor control.

Fit

Although you can buy a variety of shapewear online, it’s also a good idea to go in person to a shop so you can try on different brands and styles. If you’re looking for an undergarment for a particular outfit, make sure you bring it along to ensure it blends well.

Taking your hip and waist measurements will help you figure out which size you should be looking for. Never go down to a smaller size, which can harm your body.

Design

Most bodysuit designs help slim your hips and hold your stomach in, while flattening your chest in a fashion similar to a sports bra. Although there are newer styles that feature an open-bust design to lift and support your breasts, some also leave enough room for you to wear a separate bra for additional support.

If your figure is on the slimmer side, look for shapewear bodysuits that provide an overall smoothing effect that won’t bulge, creating additional problem areas you’ll need to cover, such as where the seam hits your thigh. If your figure is curvier, look for ones that help minimize your larger bust line by either covering it or offering more bust support.

How much you can expect to pay for a shapewear bodysuit

Shapewear bodysuits usually cost about $25-$90 depending on what kind of fabrics are used, overall construction and stitching pattern. Fancier brands are a bit more expensive, in the $50-$120 range due to high-end dyes and craftsmanship.

Shapewear bodysuit FAQ

Do shapewear bodysuits help with weight loss?

A. Despite popular belief, shapewear does not help with weight loss. However, wearing a well-fitted bodysuit will help you feel more confident about your figure and can encourage you on your weight loss journey.

Can you wear shapewear every day?

A. If you prefer shapewear for everyday casual use, try to choose pieces that aren’t very snug, so they won’t rub against your skin constantly or cause health issues. Bodysuits made with lightweight materials that are also seamless are best, since the fabric will be well ventilated for maximum comfort.

How should shapewear fit?

A. The biggest thing to keep in mind is your overall comfort — the right kind of shapewear is form-fitting and secure, yet breathable and easy to move around in. Shapewear that’s too tight can cause many health issues, including shortness of breath and irritation, and wreak havoc on your digestive system. The best shapewear for you will fit just right, without sacrificing your comfort or range of motion.

What are the best shapewear bodysuits to buy?

Top shapewear bodysuit

Maidenform Body Shaper With Built-In Bra

What you need to know: This well-known brand offers a variety of shapewear in different colors and designs, in a wide range of bust sizes for its built-in bra.

What you’ll love: Made from 70% nylon and 30% elastane, this very firm shapewear effortlessly sculpts your body with its underwire bra for a fantastic fit and ultimate support. Its soft microfiber fabric is very soft, lightweight and breathable.

What you should consider: Wearers report that the suit offers very little body contouring, unlike similar garments such as a waist trainer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shapewear bodysuit for the money

Bali Lace ‘N Smooth Built-In Bra Body Shaper

What you need to know: From another famous brand, this bodysuit features a built-in wire bra and a soft stretch that helps shape your waist and bust line.

What you’ll love: Its soft material is ultra-soft and breathable, which makes it perfect to wear for long periods. Although firm, it isn’t constricting and offers full body coverage.

What you should consider: Due to its material, it can only be hand washed or spot cleaned if dirtied.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maidenform Wear Your Own Bra Singlet Fajas Shapewear

What you need to know: This singlet features a user-friendly pull-on closure that lets you slip it on without any hassles.

What you’ll love: Offering 360-degree shaping for a variety of body types, this bodysuit is guaranteed to give you the right amount of support from your bra line down to your mid-thigh. Its smooth lines allow the undergarment to disappear underneath your clothes whether you’re wearing a skirt, pants or dress.

What you should consider: Its design doesn’t include bust support. Some wearers report that it’s not very good in shaping areas like the torso or hips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

