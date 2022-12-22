NATIONAL (WTRF) — With a winter storm on the way we know people will be out shoveling sidewalks and taking care of their cars, but AAA also wants everyone to make sure they’re getting their home ready for the winter storm too.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Taking precautions now could prevent costly repairs later.

AAA gave the following tips for homeowners and renters in cold temperatures:

Know where water shutoff valves are located in case of an emergency

Let faucets drip a bit to prevent freezing pipes

Remove hoses from outside faucets

Repair any stripping around windows, doors, vents, plumbing, air conditioning and electrical and gas lines

Seal all cracks and holes on exterior walls

Close any foundation vents and windows in basements

Wrap pipes vulnerable to cold with pipe insulation

Set the thermostat at a reasponable temperature even if you won’t be home

Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to warm pipes

Close wood burning fireplace flue dampers when not in use and follow the manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces

If something does go wrong with the winter weather and AAA explained some may not be covered by your insurance.

Homeowner’s insurance does cover damage caused by burst pipes and repair costs, but that’s only if regular maintenance is done and the owners have heat in the building.

AAA said any damages due to homeowner neglect or lack of maintenance or any issues caused by failure to maintain heat in a home are not covered by insurance.

If your home has a sidewalk, make sure to keep that clean as well because they pose a slip hazard during winter weather.