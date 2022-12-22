NATIONAL (WTRF) — With a winter storm on the way we know people will be out shoveling sidewalks and taking care of their cars, but AAA also wants everyone to make sure they’re getting their home ready for the winter storm too.
Taking precautions now could prevent costly repairs later.
AAA gave the following tips for homeowners and renters in cold temperatures:
- Know where water shutoff valves are located in case of an emergency
- Let faucets drip a bit to prevent freezing pipes
- Remove hoses from outside faucets
- Repair any stripping around windows, doors, vents, plumbing, air conditioning and electrical and gas lines
- Seal all cracks and holes on exterior walls
- Close any foundation vents and windows in basements
- Wrap pipes vulnerable to cold with pipe insulation
- Set the thermostat at a reasponable temperature even if you won’t be home
- Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to warm pipes
- Close wood burning fireplace flue dampers when not in use and follow the manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces
If something does go wrong with the winter weather and AAA explained some may not be covered by your insurance.
Homeowner’s insurance does cover damage caused by burst pipes and repair costs, but that’s only if regular maintenance is done and the owners have heat in the building.
AAA said any damages due to homeowner neglect or lack of maintenance or any issues caused by failure to maintain heat in a home are not covered by insurance.
If your home has a sidewalk, make sure to keep that clean as well because they pose a slip hazard during winter weather.