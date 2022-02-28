Which baby gates with cat doors are best?

A baby gate can keep your baby or toddler from falling down the stairs or act as a barrier between your kid and a kitchen with a particularly hot stove. But how can you keep your baby safe while still letting your cat roam the house? The answer is to purchase a baby gate with a cat door. The Carlson Pet Products Extra-Tall Walk-Through Gate With Small Cat Door is a first-rate baby gate with a cat door.

What to know before you buy a baby gate with a cat door

Think about the kind of baby gate you want

There are a few types of baby gates, including freestanding gates, pressure-mounted gates and hardware-mounted gates. Pressure-mounted gates are simple to install, with no hardware required. The tension between the two walls and the spring rod holds the baby gate in place.

Hardware-mounted gates offer more security than pressure-mounted gates. You install the gate by directly screwing the hardware into your home’s woodwork, including a banister, wall or door frame. And freestanding baby gates stand upright in place on their own.

Find the right height and width

You need to know how wide and tall a baby gate needs to be to work in your home. A standard baby gate stands about 30 inches high and spans from about 29 inches to 45 inches. Standard interior doorways vary from about 24 inches to 36 inches wide, with the most common dimensions being in the 28-inch to 32-inch range.

Consider the slat spacing

Some gates have vertical slats and pose a safety threat to animals and kids. Kids could accidentally get their heads stuck between the two slats and suffer from bruising or strangulation. That’s why you should look for a gate with slats spaced no wider than 3 inches.

What to look for in a quality baby gate with a cat door

Latch

Many baby gates have dual-action latches you need to push down to release the gate. Other types of latches include squeezing mechanisms and pressure-release handles.

Auto-close

Some gates are engineered to automatically close once you release them. This hands-free capability is perfect for busy parents with their arms full.

Material

Some of the most common materials for baby gates include wood, metal and plastic mesh. Metal gates are typically more durable than plastic or wood. Wooden gates can give your child splinters, so you should make sure the edges are rounded and the wood is sanded down.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby gate with a cat door

Baby gates with cat doors range in price from about $45-$100, depending on their features and quality.

Baby gate with a cat door FAQ

Which kind of baby gate should you buy if you don’t want to drill holes into your walls?

A. You need to drill holes into the walls for hardware-mounted gates. It’s the most appropriate and safest kind of gate for the top of your stairwell, but you can purchase a pressure-mounted gate to use in other spaces in your home. You may not need any tools, including screws, to install pressure-mounted gates.

Are all baby gates OK to use at the top of your stairwell?

A. You need to buy a hardware-mounted gate for the top of your stairwell. These gates are securely screwed into place, which decreases the chance of your child crashing through and falling down the stairs.

How can you keep a pressure-mounted baby gate from getting rubber marks on the walls?

A. Some brands have products that will accomplish this.

What’s the best baby gate with a cat door to buy?

Top baby gate with a cat door

Carlson Pet Products Extra-Tall Walk-Through Gate With Small Cat Door

What you need to know: This gate comes with a 4-inch wide extension kit and a small door for cats and other smaller pets.

What you’ll love: It’s adjustable and comes with a simple-to-close handle with a one-touch release safety lock, as well as an easy pressure-mount setup with no tools required. The fit of the gate is ideal for the bottom of the stairs, as well as open spaces, the doorway and the hallway.

What you should consider: The walkway of this gate is fairly narrow at only 16 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby gate with a cat door for the money

Carlson Pet Products Extra-Wide Walk-Through Gate With Small Cat Door

What you need to know: This gate includes a wall-mount kit, a pressure-mount kit and a 4-inch extension kit.

What you’ll love: It comes with a safety-lock feature, as well as wall mounts for extra security, non-toxic finishes and a 4-inch wide extension kit that’s ideal for the bottom of the stairs, the hallway or the doorway.

What you should consider: The pet door is a little too large, and some toddlers might be able to crawl through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MyPet North States Petgate Passage

What you need to know: This heavy-duty bronze-finish pressure-mounted gate has a lockable cat door.

What you’ll love: Its width is adjustable, it can open in both directions, and it comes with a large handle you can work with one hand, as well as an easy pressure-mount setup with no tools required. It’s ideal for the bottom of the stairs, as well as open spaces, the doorway and the hallway.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, though reviewers say its attractive, quality construction makes it worth the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

