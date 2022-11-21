WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Fire Prevention Association states that Thanksgiving is the biggest day of the year for kitchen fires, and up to three times more fires occur on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year.

Some tips from the Bureau of Fire Prevention include checking those smoke detectors before you start cooking, keeping extinguishers readily available, never leaving your stove unattended, and keeping at least three feet of protection space around hot surfaces.

Many people are deep frying their turkeys, and Captain Toby Bachman says that you should never deep fry in your garage, house, or on your deck and make sure your turkey is dried and thawed with ten feet of space from any combustible material.

He has a tip for anyone deep frying their turkey this year.

”The day before you’re going to cook your turkey, take it and fill your pot up with water if you’re going to deep fry it, and then you take your turkey that’s still sealed and everything, and you just use the water as a level so that you don’t overfill the oil in your deep fryer. A lot of fires occur because people overfill the oil. They’ll put the turkey inside and as soon as the turkey goes in it overflows. Of course, you have a burner that is deep frying the oil, and it’ll catch a fire and spread rapidly because the oil will spread across the ground.” Toby Bachman – Captain, Bureau of Fire Prevention

If a fire does occur on your stovetop, turn the burner off and cover the pot or pan with a properly fitting lid.

Even if you think you have it under control, always call the fire department to make sure it is properly distinguished and does not have the potential to spread.

It’s better to be safe than sorry.