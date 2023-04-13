Help your baby (and yourself) sleep better with these products from Hatch

Which Hatch product is best?

The Mayo Clinic recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep every day. For millions of Americans, though, that goal is unreachable due to problems such as insomnia, loud neighbors or babies that aren’t yet sleeping through the night. Sleep challenges lead to shallow, intermittent sleep that leaves you tired and groggy for the day ahead.

Hatch is a 10-year-old company that began building sleep machines for babies and became nationally known from an appearance on the “Shark Tank” television show. It has since expanded to offer products for adults, with the goal of helping everyone sleep better. For its multiple functions and effective results, the best Hatch product is the Hatch Restore.

What to know before you buy a Hatch product

What are the adult Hatch sleep products?

Hatch Restore is an all-purpose alarm clock. It has a soft LED glow and also doubles as a reading lamp that helps you have just enough light for nighttime reading. It also includes a library of sounds and meditations to help calm you. These sounds and stories can be synchronized with your smartphone after paying separately for the app.

What are the baby Hatch sleep products?

There are three:

Rest 2nd Generation doubles as a sound machine and nightlight for your child. It has 11 sounds you can add to from the Hatch app, a custom timer and a multi-color glow for making early-morning waking easier.

doubles as a sound machine and nightlight for your child. It has 11 sounds you can add to from the Hatch app, a custom timer and a multi-color glow for making early-morning waking easier. Rest+ 2nd Generation offers all of Rest’s features along with the option of voice control for easy selection and customization.

offers all of Rest’s features along with the option of voice control for easy selection and customization. Rest Mini is a small sound machine with eight soothing sounds. It includes a remote control.

What is white noise?

White noise is noise that has all frequencies of available audible sound in equal parts. It sounds like static from a radio that is between stations. It’s excellent at inducing sleep in infants and adults.

Pink and brown noise are similar to white noise, but have lower sounds, like a waterfall or rain shower. These noises are better for older adults or people with ringing ears.

What to look for in a quality Hatch product

Sound machine

The Hatch products come with a built-in library of sounds, such as white noise, heartbeat, wind, rain, birds and other nature sounds. The sound library can be expanded with the Hatch app. All the sounds are designed to soothe you or your child at the end of a long day and induce falling asleep faster.

2nd Generation

Both the Rest and Rest+ devices have new updated versions available. They are called Rest 2nd Generation and Rest+ 2nd Generation. They feature new designs, more expert content and a revamped membership model. The original Rest and Rest+ devices are no longer available for purchase.

Timer

Some Hatch devices come with a customizable timer that can control sounds and lights based on your and your baby’s sleeping schedule.

Hatch membership and app

Hatch offers a paid Sleep Membership program that gives unlimited access to its library of sounds, music and stories. It includes Hatch’s newest content that isn’t included with the products.

The library is accessed through the Hatch app for your smartphone, available for download through the App Store or Google Play, depending on your operating system.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hatch product

Hatch products are priced between $40 to $130. The Rest Mini, Rest 2nd Generation and Rest+ 2nd Generation are $40, $70 and $90, respectively. The Restore costs $130.

Hatch product FAQ

Is Hatch an American company?

A. Hatch is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. It was started by a husband and wife with a background in consumer products who were struggling with insomnia themselves.

Does Hatch have a return policy?

A. Hatch offers a 60-day review period when your purchase can be returned for any reason. There also is a one-year warranty for any manufacturing defect.

What’s the best Hatch product to buy?

Top Hatch product

Hatch Restore

What you need to know: This combination sound machine, reading light and alarm clock incorporates the sleep-friendly technology Hatch is known for.

What you’ll love: It has a library of soothing sounds and white noise. A soft-glow reading light is easy on your eyes. The alarm clock is customizable for your schedule. The device can be controlled by the Hatch app.

What you should consider: Some users didn’t like having to pay separately for the app benefits.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hatch product for the money

Hatch Rest Mini

What you need to know: A small version of the Rest device with the same great sound quality for an affordable price.

What you’ll love: It comes with eight soothing sounds, including white noise, heartbeat and nature sounds. It has a customizable timer with easy touch controls and includes a free trial of the Hatch Premium app.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said it was challenging to turn it on and off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hatch Rest 2nd Generation

What you need to know: This updated Rest device helps your baby fall asleep and keep sleeping soundly.

What you’ll love: Its night light transitions to gentle rising sunrise light when the time is right. The sounds and lights are Wi-Fi enabled to be controlled from anywhere. Additional sounds and bedtime stories are available with the Hatch Sleep membership.

What you should consider: Some customers felt that certain sounds were not conducive for sleeping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

