Dyson is a name synonymous with vacuums. We know the iconic company can create products that clean up dirt, debris and pet hair from your home. However, the company has more than one line of products. Dyson also makes air purifiers, headphones, lights and hair care products. The innovative company’s latest product is the Dyson Airstrait, a hair care tool that lets you style wet or dry hair without needing hot plates. All it uses is hot air.

Why is the Dyson Airstrait better?

Styling is a double-edged sword. In many instances, such as changing the color of your hair or heating it to style to your liking, you are damaging your hair to achieve a temporary look. There’s a constant quest to attain desirable styling results without negatively impacting the health of your hair.

When you press your hair between two hot plates, it can convert keratin in a way that reduces your hair’s natural elasticity and strength. Dyson’s solution is to use a flow of hot air versus pressing it between two flat plates to straighten it out. The result is much kinder to your hair than using a flat iron.

How does the Dyson Airstrait work?

If you’ve ever been in a public restroom that uses a forceful blade of air to coerce moisture from your hands, you’ll understand how this product works. The styling tool dries and styles your hair by using a focused stream of hot air that moves down your hair at a 45-degree angle to dry it while taming it into shape.

What features does the Dyson Airstrait have?

The Dyson Airstrait can be used on wet or dry hair. It has an intuitive airflow that automatically adjusts to the best speed because it can sense when your hair is between the arms. For convenience, it also has a locking feature, an auto-pause and a high-definition LCD screen that displays airflow and temperature settings.

Best Dyson products

Dryson Airstrait

This is the latest in Dyson hair care technology. It’s a blend between a hair dryer and a flat iron that can dry and straighten your hair with minimal risk for damage.

Sold by Dyson

Dyson Airwrap

The Airwrap is a multi-styling tool that uses advanced directional air technology to curl, shape and hide flyaways. The device uses the Coanda effect to hold hair in place as it styles.

Sold by Dyson

Dyson Corrale

This cordless device features plates that flex around your hair to hold it together. It’s small and versatile, able to create everything from curls and waves to smooth, straight styles.

Sold by Dyson

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic uses advanced airflow technology to protect your hair from the extreme heat of drying. This model can quickly dry your hair and help increase smoothness and shine while decreasing frizz and flyaways.

Sold by Dyson

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Stand

This handy device lets you store your Dyson Supersonic in a convenient location so it’s always within reach.

Sold by Dyson

