Which keratin treatment is best?

The beautiful shine and sleek look a keratin treatment adds to your hair is worth all the hours you may spend getting it. Keratin is one of the major proteins found in hair and when it gets depleted it leads to easy breakage and a dull look. The treatment, also called a Brazilian blowout, smooths and straightens your hair, leaving it free of frizz and lifelessness.

A top keratin treatment that is effective and easy to find is the Kerazon Professional Brazilian Keratin Treatment Complex Blowout Kit.

What to know before you buy a keratin treatment

Type of treatment

There are several types of keratin treatment, largely divided into ones that focus on smoothing or defrizzing your hair. For instance, a soft keratin treatment is mild, tames frizz and smooths hair without completely flattening curls. A Brazilian blow dry, on the other hand, completely smooths out curls and waves and generally lasts longer than softer treatments. Express treatments are done in less time but don’t last as long.

Type of hair

Follicles of curly or wavy hair are shaped in a way that makes them more prone to frizz than other hair types, so most keratin treatments are made for those types of hair. Professional hair stylists often suggest that if your hair is naturally straight, you should either go for mild keratin treatments or completely avoid them. You can also opt for regular hair-smoothing treatments if you have straight or delicate hair.

Pre-treatment

For the best results, your hair and scalp need to be clean before undergoing a keratin treatment. Any residue from other products may hamper the treatment’s effectiveness. You can use a sulfate-free shampoo to cleanse your hair in preparation. You apply the treatment to your hair when it is still damp, so keep in mind that there will be little or no blow-drying right after washing it.

Maintenance

To keep the results of a keratin treatment for as long as possible, you should avoid products with ingredients such as sodium chloride or chlorine. You also should keep your pool dips to a minimum due to the level of chlorine found in the water. Or you can wear a protective head cover when swimming.

What to look for in a quality keratin treatment

Results

The results of a keratin treatment can be seen immediately afterwards, with little to no waiting time required once the treatment has been washed off. Quality keratin treatments leave your hair visibly healthier and glossier, while the strands should feel soft, strong and silky. If your hair feels brittle or starts to break after your treatment, the treatment may be of poor quality, was not applied properly or is too strong for your hair type.

Long-lasting

The effects of a good keratin treatment last from about 3 to 6 months. When you wash your hair during this period, just blow-dry and straighten it to retain a lush appearance.

High-quality ingredients

Keratin treatments don’t just contain keratin but add several other chemicals such as formaldehyde or its derivatives. A keratin treatment of high quality contains ingredients that are safe to use and not aggressive on your hair follicles. The chemicals may cause the treatment to have strong fumes but it should not make it difficult to breathe.

How much you can expect to spend on a keratin treatment

Depending on the type and brand, it can cost $25 to $70.

Keratin treatment FAQ

Can keratin damage my hair?

A. Yes, if it is done too often the intense treatment may weaken your hair. Experts typically recommend no more than three treatments a year.

How should I sleep after my keratin treatment?

A. It is best to use a silk hair cover or a silk pillowcase when sleeping. Try to lie down in a way that avoids any creases or folds in your hair.

What’s the best keratin treatment to buy?

Top keratin treatment

Kerazon Professional Keratin Treatment Complex Blowout Kit

What you need to know: This effective three-piece Brazilian treatment kit contains the treatment, clarifying shampoo and a rich keratin mask.

What you’ll love: It is enriched with vegetable keratin and buriti oil, which serve as extra protection for your hair follicles. Cinnamon extract and olive oil stimulate and reinvigorate your scalp while leaving your hair with a sweet, light scent. It’s also safe to use on colored and chemically treated hair.

What you should consider: Some say the treatment has an overpowering smell and may hurt your eyes during application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top keratin treatment for the money

Keratin Research Hair Treatment Complex Blowout Kit

What you need to know: This two-piece Brazilian set includes a keratin treatment and clarifying shampoo that are easy to use.

What you’ll love: It contains exotic Moroccan argan and coconut oils that do not weigh your hair down and make it easy to work with. The products are also infused with proteins and nutrients that add moisture to your hair. The clarifying shampoo gently cleanses your scalp without stripping your hair and drying it out.

What you should consider: It may irritate sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Moroccan Keratin Blowout Gold Series

What you need to know: This high-quality Brazilian treatment kit also contains sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner.

What you’ll love: It is made to restore your split ends, giving your hair vibrant and healthy tips. It has a lovely fragrance, is easy to apply, and ingredients such as castor oil leave your hair and scalp silky and healthy.

What you should consider: It has strong fumes, so you may need a protective mask and extra ventilation when applying it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

