Beard trimmers – which to buy and which to avoid

Unless you’re growing out your beard, you’ll need to trim it regularly. Whether you’re grooming your beard once a week or every other day, it’s a good idea to have a beard trimmer.

With so many options available, it can be difficult to figure out which trimmer is right for you. To save you time and frustration, we tested four of the top trimmers on the market to see how they held up: the Remington MB4700 Smart Beard Trimmer, the Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 3000, the Wahl Groomsman Beard Trimming Kit and the Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000. Based on the overall quality of the trimmers, setup process, battery life and features unique to each trimmer, here’s what is (and isn’t) worth the buy.

Key features to consider when shopping for a beard trimmer

Ergonomic grip: You need to hold a beard trimmer to use it. If it doesn’t fit comfortably in your hand, you won’t get the most out of it.

Ease of use: A beard trimmer is a basic grooming tool. There's no need to complicate it: adjust the trimming length, turn it on and trim your beard.

Durability: No matter how comfortable it is to hold and how well it works, if a beard trimmer doesn't last, it's not a good value.

Versatility: It's great to have a beard trimmer that keeps your beard looking neat and clean. However, if you find one that lets you trim your nose hairs and groom trouble spots on your body, it's even better.

Battery life: The more often you have to charge your beard trimmer, the more frustrated you'll get with its performance. Look for a model with a long-lasting battery.

Waterproof: Even if you don't use your beard trimmer in the shower, getting a waterproof model means it's much easier to clean: just run it under the faucet when you're done trimming.

Travels and stores well: The best beard trimmers are compact with minimal accessories for easy storage and portability.

Beard trimmers worth considering

Our experience with the Remington MB4700 Smart Beard Trimmer

Of the four trimmers we tested, the Remington MB4700 Smart Beard Trimmer was our favorite. It has a sleek, futuristic design that feels good in your hand. We charged it overnight before using it and got a full 45 minutes of uninterrupted runtime. The operation was simple — just set the guard to the desired length, turn it on and the smart operation ensures you get a precise, comfortable trim.

Why we recommend the Remington MB4700 smart beard trimmer

Choosing the best beard trimmer is like picking a beard wash: you must find one that works for your beard. The Remington is our top recommendation because it has features that make it stand out from all the other models. Besides being waterproof for easy cleaning, this trimmer has a motorized comb that lets you quickly choose from 175 length settings in 0.1 millimeter increments. The digital display shows you exactly which setting you’re using, and the memory recalls the previous length for consistency. The most impressive feature, however, is the Auto Turbo that senses your beard’s thickness and automatically adjusts to the optimal blade speed. If you’re searching for the best of the best, this beard trimmer is the one to buy.

What is the Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 3000?

The Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 3000 is a basic trimmer. It’s simple to use and store because there are no extra attachments. The unit has 10 trimming lengths that can be locked in 1 millimeter increments. It’s powered by a long-lasting lithium battery for cordless use and has a detachable head for easy cleaning.

Why we recommend the Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 3000

This Norelco was our second favorite because of its simplicity. You use a dial to set the perfect trimming length. The comb has a slightly curved edge, so it lifts low-lying hairs up to give you a clean pass every time. While it might be a bit more basic than other offerings, we actually found this refreshing because there weren’t a lot of parts to worry about when storing. The minimal design and long-lasting battery make it great for travel. If you’re looking for a compact, affordable beard trimmer that’s perfect in a pinch, this one will suit your needs.

What is the Wahl Groomsman Beard Trimming Kit?

The Wahl Groomsman Beard Trimming Kit is a budget beard trimmer that comes with everything you need. Purchase includes the trimmer, one adjustable guard, three stubble combs, two AA batteries, a stand, a comb, a cleaning brush and more. It’s versatile and easy to use.

Why we recommend the Wahl Groomsman Beard Trimming Kit

Not everyone wants or needs the most tricked out model on the market, and at just $11.99, this model is a great deal. It’s smaller and noisier than other options, but it’s also very versatile. One important feature that this model has is the travel lock, which keeps the unit from turning on accidentally. If budget is your primary concern, this is the model to get.

The beard trimmer that fell short

Our experience with the Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000

The Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 is a versatile trimmer that can perform an extensive amount of grooming tasks. It comes with 23 pieces that let you trim any area on your body that needs neatening up. It’s a powerful trimmer with self-sharpening blades that are designed to last up to 5 years. The rechargeable battery gives you an impressive amount of runtime.

Why the Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 fell short

There’s nothing wrong with this trimmer — it has a long-lasting battery, a durable motor and it’s extremely versatile. The reason we chose to avoid this model is actually why some might love it. It comes with 19 trimming attachments. If you just want to keep your facial hair looking neat, this is overkill. Additionally, you need a place to store all of these attachments. In short, the Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 is an example that you can have too much of a good thing.

