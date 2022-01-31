Best Fenty Beauty lip gloss

Fenty Beauty is a cruelty-free brand, so they don’t test their products on animals and don’t work with suppliers who use animal testing. Some of the brand’s lip glosses even feature vegan formulas.

Which Fenty Beauty lip gloss is best?

Fenty Beauty offers plenty of outstanding makeup products, but the brand earns especially rave reviews for its lip glosses. Fenty Beauty lip glosses are known for their intense shine, but it’s their texture that really sets them apart. Unlike other lip glosses that can be somewhat tacky, Fenty Beauty glosses aren’t sticky. If you’re looking for a high-shine gloss that helps your lips look smoother and fuller, the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is the top option.

What to know before you buy a Fenty Beauty lip gloss

Tube vs. pan

Most Fenty Beauty lip glosses come in a tube with a sponge-tip applicator built into the cap. That allows you to apply the gloss to your lips without using a brush or getting your fingers dirty. These glosses tend to have a more liquid consistency. Still, they’re relatively thick, so they usually last longer on the lips.

Some Fenty Beauty lip glosses come in a pan, though, so they have a solid formula. You have to use a lip brush or dip your finger into the pan to apply the gloss. They still offer high shine and a nonsticky feel, but they usually have a thinner consistency. As a result, they typically don’t wear as long on the lips as a Fenty Beauty gloss that comes in a tube. The glosses that come in a pan can be more nourishing and hydrating, though.

Color

While Fenty Beauty does offer a clear lip gloss that adds only shine to your lips, most of the brand’s glosses are tinted, providing both color and shine. Tinted glosses are ideal if you want to wear the lip gloss on its own, but you can also wear them over a lipstick or liner in a similar shade. Clear gloss works well over any lipstick shade, though, so it’s the most versatile option for your makeup bag.

Fenty Beauty tinted lip glosses are available in shades for nearly every skin tone. The shades include colors that work well for everyday wear, including pink, beige and rose, but there are also bolder options like berry red and plum that are perfect for an evening out.

Opacity

Like all lip glosses, Fenty Beauty glosses are fairly sheer. That’s why they work so well over lipstick and other lip products. However, some glosses are more opaque than others.

In general, the brand’s lighter gloss shades tend to be less opaque than darker shades. The shimmer finish glosses are usually less opaque, too, while the cream finish glosses provide medium to full coverage.

What to look for in a quality Fenty Beauty lip gloss

Finish

All Fenty Beauty lip glosses offer high shine for the lips, but there’s some variation among the formulas in their finish.

Many Fenty Beauty glosses have a shimmer finish, so they contain extremely fine particles of glitter. The glitter helps catch the light to intensify the gloss’s shine. Other Fenty Beauty glosses have a cream finish. They don’t contain any shimmer or glitter, but they provide full-coverage color and high shine for the lips.

Plumping

While a gloss’s shiny finish can help your lips appear fuller, some Fenty Beauty lip glosses are specially formulated to plump the lips. They contain a blend of capsicum and ginger root oil that helps stimulate blood flow to the lips for a plumping effect. These glosses cause a gentle warming or tingling sensation, but some people with sensitive skin find the effect fairly uncomfortable.

Ingredients

Fenty Beauty lip glosses contain ingredients that not only make your lips look shiny and full but also help nourish them. Most formulas feature shea butter and vitamin E to help condition your lips and keep them moisturized.

How much you can expect to spend on a Fenty Beauty lip gloss

Fenty Beauty lip glosses typically cost between $19-$25. Formulas that come in a pan are the most affordable, costing $20 and under. For a standard gloss with a cream or shimmer finish, you’ll pay between $20-$24, but the glosses containing plumping ingredients are usually a bit more expensive.

Fenty Beauty lip gloss FAQ

Can I layer Fenty Beauty lip gloss over lipstick?

A. Fenty Beauty lip glosses layer extremely well over lipstick and other lip products. You can wear a clear gloss over any lipstick shade, but if you’re using a Fenty Beauty tinted gloss, you’ll want to choose a shade that compliments your lipstick color.

When do Fenty Beauty lip glosses expire?

A. Like all lip glosses, Fenty Beauty glosses generally have a shelf life of 12 to 18 months once they’re opened. If you notice any changes in the smell, color or consistency of your gloss, though, it’s time to replace it.

What are the best Fenty Beauty lip glosses to buy?

Top Fenty Beauty lip gloss

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

What you need to know: This cult-favorite lip gloss provides intense shine, a nonsticky finish and a formula rich in shea butter, so your lips feel as good as they look.

What you’ll love: It contains shimmer particles to really help your lips pop. It’s available in six shades to flatter most skin tones. It has a pleasant peach-vanilla scent. The formula is vegan, too.

What you should consider: Some buyers report that the tubes are prone to leaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Fenty Beauty lip gloss for money

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Dip Clip-On Luminizer

What you need to know: This highly portable, high-shine gloss features a clip-on design, so you can attach it to your bag for touch-ups on the go.

What you’ll love: It offers plenty of shine without feeling sticky. It contains shea butter, mango seed butter and borage oil to nourish the lips. The size and design make it extremely convenient for travel. The formula is also vegan and gluten-free.

What you should consider: It’s only available in one shade and can be messy to apply.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream

What you need to know: This gloss offers all the same benefits as the classic Gloss Bomb formula but with creamy, full-coverage color.

What you’ll love: It doesn’t contain any shimmer or glitter. It provides medium- to full-coverage color that has a creamy feel on the lips. It features an extra-large wand for quick application. It also contains vitamin A to help nourish the lips.

What you should consider: Some buyers aren’t a fan of the gloss’s flavor and/or scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

