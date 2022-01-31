Tarte tinted moisturizer vs. Nars tinted moisturizer

Using a tinted moisturizer makes your routine that much easier in the morning. When you use it, don’t worry about powder or using a brush. Apply this moisturizer directly to the skin, and massage it in for full coverage.

Which tinted moisturizer is best: Tarte or Nars?

A skin care routine is essential to the self-care model of health. Moisturizing your face masks fine lines while leaving you feeling refreshed. A tinted moisturizer takes things a step further by adding an even skin tone to the mix. It often comes in many shades and may include SPF to protect the skin from the sun’s rays.

There are many choices when it comes to tinted moisturizers, but what are the differences between the Tarte and Nars brands? Tarte has a BB cream, a poreless tinted moisturizer and a maracuja blend, while Nars has a single line of lightweight tinted moisturizers.

Tarte tinted moisturizer

This brand has several levels of coverage when it comes to its tinted moisturizers. Tarte offers three different styles of tinted moisturizer to suit a variety of user needs. The Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer, Skin Treat Poreless Tinted Moisturizer and Maracuja Tinted Moisturizer are all a little different but serve a similar purpose. Each can be used to even out skin tone and nurture the skin, but not all of them provide sun protection.

No matter your style selection, each item comes in several shades to match a variety of skin tones. Tarte’s Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer is lightweight and has a natural finish, and SPF 20 is included in the blend for extra protection. The Maracuja Tinted Moisturizer is also lightweight and stays on for 12 hours, but it does not have sun protection. The Skin Treat Poreless Tinted Moisturizer includes everything you need. It has SPF, skin care benefits and serves as a natural matte foundation.

Tarte tinted moisturizer pros

There are a few lines within Tarte to choose from when it comes to tinted moisturizers. Users can consider whether they need a lightweight foundation, a tinted moisturizer with SPF or an all-in-one product that includes skin care as well. The Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer has seven shades, the Skin Treat Poreless Tinted Moisturizer has nine and the Maracuja Tinted Moisturizer comes in 20 different shades.

Additionally, this brand has entirely vegan products. This means that no matter which moisturizer you settle on, you can rest easy knowing that it was made cruelty-free.

Tarte tinted moisturizer cons

Tarte’s Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer and Skin Treat Poreless Tinted Moisturizer only have an SPF of 20 and the Maracuja Tinted Moisturizer does not have sunscreen at all. This means that in order to have full protection, you would still need to apply an additional facial sunscreen.

The Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer was also reported by some users to be thicker than other brands. If you have skin sensitivities, you may want to consider how much coverage you are using. Heavy tinted moisturizers can provoke irritations in the skin.

Nars tinted moisturizer

The Pure Radiant line is the single tinted moisturizer available at Nars cosmetics. It was developed for a wide audience and comes in 16 different shades. If you are unsure what tone you might be, Nars also offers a service that assists you in finding the shade that suits you best. It also has an option for you to be paired with an artist that can guide you through the line of products.

The Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer enhances the look of your skin while protecting it with SPF 30 sunscreen. Furthermore, over 80% of an interviewed group of individuals reported various improvements in their complexion when using this tinted moisturizer. It was shown to increase hydration and even make dark spots on the skin less visible.

Nars tinted moisturizer pros

This brand has a well-established line that hydrates your skin while concealing blemishes. Nars is established as a quality makeup brand and it shows in its product development. Information obtained by a consumer study is provided for the user, and it details the various positive benefits of using the Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer. It has been dermatologist tested and is top rated on several sites.

Nars also makes sure to appeal to a wide variety of consumers by developing its product in 16 shades, covering an array of skin tones. This large selection of shades in a single product makes shopping for a tinted moisturizer that much easier. Users have reported that it has a natural finish and serves as a go-to daily moisturizer.

Nars tinted moisturizer cons

Some users have reported that this brand is too dry and may not be suitable for all skin types. When discussing the effects of dryness, users also mentioned that the moisturizer triggered skin issues or acne. Stop using any product that irritates the skin and causes outbreaks.

There have also been some expressed difficulties among users in finding the shade that works best. There may be some difficulty matching skin tone according to the selection available. If your skin tone changes over the course of a year, be sure to consider buying separate shades for winter and summer.

Should you get Tarte tinted moisturizer or Nars tinted moisturizer?

There are a few things to consider when choosing between Tarte and Nars tinted moisturizers. First, consider if it is important to you to have a cruelty-free, vegan product applied to your face. In this case, Tarte is the only option among these two brands. Nars is not vegan and does not have a vegan line available. However, if you are not looking for vegan-specific products, Nars is a well-known brand with committed consumers.

With both Tarte and Nars, you will need to get an additional sunscreen. Neither brand has a product with SPF 50 or higher, which is best for facial skin. Nars has up to 30 SPF in its tinted moisturizer product, and Tarte’s tinted moisturizers only go up to 20 SPF.

If you do decide to opt for a wide variety of cruelty-free products, Tarte offers a great selection and has more options to choose from. There are three lines of tinted moisturizers that provide you with unique benefits, including an all-in-one product. The Skin Treat Poreless Tinted Moisturizer benefits the skin, provides protection from the sun and evens out your skin tone in a single product.

