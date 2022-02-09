Best food huggers

When used correctly, food huggers can help retain over 20% more moisture than traditional plastic containers, keeping your produce fresh for longer.

Which food huggers are the best?

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, over one-third of all food goes uneaten in the United States. To reduce food waste, many people are trying to save leftovers and uneaten produce by storing them in reusable containers called food huggers.

Food huggers were invented to keep partial fruits and vegetables fresh while taking up less space than traditional storage containers. If you’re looking for a versatile starter kit, this Four-Piece Food Hugger Set is the top pick.

What to know before you buy food huggers

Food huggers vs. traditional storage containers

Like conventional food storage containers, food huggers can be used to save certain foods so they don’t end up in the landfill. Food huggers have an advantage over regular containers, because they’re compact and specially designed to fit tightly around certain fruits and vegetables without any exposure to conditions that might dry them out.

Each hugger collapses flat and can be easily stored in a drawer, unlike tupperware containers that can take up a lot of room in a kitchen cabinet or pantry. Many huggers are the same shape and can be nested inside one another, offering additional space-saving benefits. Food huggers are dishwasher-safe and can also fit over opened cans and jars.

That being said, there are some disadvantages to using food huggers exclusively. Huggers only fit around certain types of round fruits and vegetables, making them less useful for leftovers and irregularly-shaped foods like broccoli and berries, and they may be difficult to seal over soft, overripe produce. The best way to store a wide variety of different foods would be to have both food huggers and a collection of traditional containers.

Construction and packaging

Food huggers are made of food-grade silicone that’s 100 percent free of phthalate and the chemical bisphenol A, commonly known as BPA. The silicone used for the reusable covers is regularly tested by independent laboratories and certified safe by the Food and Drug Administration. The material is also dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, recyclable and safe in the oven up to 200 degrees. Food huggers are sold in recycled cardstock boxes with no plastic packaging.

What to look for in quality food huggers

Sizes

Food huggers are available in five different sizes: mini, small, medium, large and extra large. Mini huggers are designed for round foods with a narrow circumference, like bananas or English cucumbers, while extra-large huggers would be suitable for foods like grapefruit. If you’re shopping for your first set of food huggers, look for a pack that contains multiple sizes.

Brand

When selecting your silicone covers, make sure you’re looking at products sold by the official Food Huggers brand. There are some imitation products on the internet that look similar but aren’t as well-constructed, and they may not be BPA-free or dishwasher-safe.

Bundles

In addition to round covers, Food Huggers sells products like the Avocado Hugger and the Butter Hugger, covers that are specifically designed for storing those items. They also sell reusable bags. If you want to try all of their products, look for a bundle that contains multiple Food Huggers products.

Colors

Food huggers are sold in a variety of vibrant colors to match your existing dishware. Since reusable containers often hold onto odors, you can also color-code your huggers to keep your produce organized. For instance, you could cover an onion with a white cover and save your red covers for fruit.

How much you can expect to spend on food huggers

The cost of a set of food huggers will depend on how many covers you wish to buy. If you want a four-piece set, expect to pay around $10-$15.

Food huggers FAQ

What foods can I store in food huggers?

A. While it depends on the size of the cover, people with a complete set of food huggers will be able to preserve everything, from tomatoes and oranges to bananas and grapefruit. You can also use a hugger to cover an opened jar of pickles, or even seal an unfinished glass of wine.

Do huggers absorb food smells?

A. Huggers don’t typically hold onto odors, but if you find that your reusable covers have a scent even after washing, the company recommends heating them in the oven for about 20 minutes to eliminate any lingering smells.

What are the best food huggers to buy?

Top food huggers

Four-Piece Food Hugger Set

What you need to know: This simple set comes with four huggers of various sizes.

What you’ll love: A great place to start when trying out food huggers for the first time, this affordable set contains one small, one medium, one large and one extra large silicone cover.

What you should consider: This set doesn’t contain any mini huggers for small foods like bananas.

Where to buy: Sold by Uncommon Goods

Top food huggers for the money

Food Huggers Zero Waste Starter Kit

What you need to know: This bundle includes five huggers and two avocado covers.

What you’ll love: Both small and large Avocado Huggers are included. These covers are specially designed to fit around halved avocados, keeping them green for longer. All five hugger sizes are included, from mini to extra large.

What you should consider: The avocado covers may not fit around particularly large or small avocados.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Food Huggers Butter Hugger Reusable Butter Cover

What you need to know: This clever cover was designed for keeping sticks of butter fresh for longer than a butter dish.

What you’ll love: The silicone cover creates an airtight seal around most sticks of butter. The surface is totally level so you can even store butter vertically to save space in your fridge. It also works with vegan butter.

What you should consider: The hugger may be difficult to get on the stick of butter unless it is very cold and firm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

