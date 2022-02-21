Which black shower curtain rod is best?

A shower curtain rod is usually one of the last things to consider when designing a bathroom. You’ll want to pick out the more prominent fixtures first, such as for the tub, shower, sinks and even towel racks, and then find a shower curtain rod that goes with everything else. Fortunately, this is often just a matter of matching colors.

If you’re looking for a black shower curtain rod, Briofox Matte Black Shower Curtain Rod is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a black shower curtain rod

Material

Shower curtain rods are usually made of either metal or plastic. Metal rods are more durable as long as they’re coated to resist water, rust and corrosion. Plastic shower curtain rods are less expensive but might not last as long and they don’t work as well with heavier shower curtains.

Shape

Straight shower curtain rods are designed for common shower or bath stalls where each end can be attached to facing walls. Some bowed rods are also available, which hold the center of the curtain farther away from the stall for more space. For freestanding tubs, shower curtain rods can be L-shaped or even square or circular to cover two or more sides of the tub.

Mounted vs. tension

There are two ways that shower curtain rods can be attached to the wall:

Tension: Straight tension rods are easy to install. The rods are adjustable to a range of widths depending on the size of your shower or bath stall. Twist the two ends of the rods away from one another to lengthen the rod so it’s a bit longer than the available space. Then, press the ends toward one another — they’re spring-loaded — and place them between the facing walls. The spring will expand to create the tension that holds the rods in place. These rods often have non-slip rubber end caps and can support up to 20 pounds. That’s easily enough to hold up a shower curtain and liner, but hanging wet towels or clothing from a tension-mounted shower curtain rod could cause the rod to fall.

Straight tension rods are easy to install. The rods are adjustable to a range of widths depending on the size of your shower or bath stall. Twist the two ends of the rods away from one another to lengthen the rod so it’s a bit longer than the available space. Then, press the ends toward one another — they’re spring-loaded — and place them between the facing walls. The spring will expand to create the tension that holds the rods in place. These rods often have non-slip rubber end caps and can support up to 20 pounds. That’s easily enough to hold up a shower curtain and liner, but hanging wet towels or clothing from a tension-mounted shower curtain rod could cause the rod to fall. Mounted: Mounted shower curtain rods are more permanently attached to the walls, requiring the use of a drill and tape measure or level to accurately install. Straight shower curtain rods need to be attached to the wall at each end of the rod, while L-shaped, square or circular shower curtain rods can require additional mounting points on the ceiling. Mounted shower curtain rods can generally support more weight, up to 25 or 30 pounds.

What to look for in a quality black shower curtain rod

Design

You’ve already narrowed your decision down to a black shower curtain rod to fit the decor of your bathroom. Now you need to decide on whether you want a straight shower curtain rod, a rod that’s straight but bowed for a bit more room or a specialty L-shaped, square or circular shower curtain rod for a freestanding tub.

Ease of installation

If you already know you need an L-shaped, square or circular shower curtain rod, then you’re going to have to do some drilling. If a straight shower curtain rod is all you need, you have the choice of using a mounted or tension rod. If you’re renting or if the design of your shower stall would require you to drill through tile or fiberglass, then a tension rod might be your best bet for ease of installation and removal without damaging your walls.

Stability

The one drawback of tension-mounted shower curtain rods is that some models have a tendency to “untension” themselves over time until they eventually collapse to the floor. If you decide to use a tension-mounted shower curtain rod, take a look at the reviews to be sure this isn’t a common problem with the rod you choose.

How much you can expect to spend on a black shower curtain rod

Straight plastic tension-mounted shower curtain rods can be found for only a few dollars, although the quality and durability aren’t the best. More reliable metal shower curtain rods start at around $18. L-shaped shower curtain rods start in the low $20s without ceiling attachments but can rise in price to $50 or more.

Black shower curtain rod FAQ

Do you need to use a ceiling attachment for L-shaped shower curtain rods?

A. You probably should. Considering the weight that might be added if someone decides to throw some wet towels over the shower curtain rod, this could easily bend the metal or pull the screws from the walls.

Is there anything that can help keep a tension-mounted shower rod from collapsing?

A. You can give yourself some added security with shower curtain rod holders. These are available with adhesive backing and also in versions that can be drilled into the wall, although drilling might defeat the purpose of using a tension-mounted shower rod.

What’s the best black shower curtain rod to buy?

Top black shower curtain rod

Briofox Matte Black Shower Curtain Rod

What you need to know: This matte black tension rod has a simple design that will fit with most bathrooms.

What you’ll love: This stainless steel shower curtain rod is sturdy, durable and corrosion-resistant. It has a high rating from users who appreciate its solid grip and easy installation.

What you should consider: Although highly rated, tension rods don’t always cooperate with every shower surface.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black shower curtain rod for the money

Amazon Basics Black Classic Finial Tension Curtain Rod

What you need to know: This simple metal tension rod works great for spaces from 36 to 54 inches, with options available for larger spaces as well.

What you’ll love: The price is great for this matte black, metal tension rod.

What you should consider: Installation is easy, but they make no claims about the product’s water resistance, so rust might be a problem before long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PrettyHome Adjustable Curved Black Shower Curtain Rod

What you need to know: This sturdy matte black shower curtain rod curves away from the shower to hold the curtain farther out, giving you more space in the tub.

What you’ll love: The attractive and sturdy design is adaptable for spaces with widths anywhere from 38 to 72 inches.

What you should consider: This is a mounted design intended for permanent attachment, so you’ll need to do some DIY work to screw the attachment points into the wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Michael Ray writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.