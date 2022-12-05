OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Area college students will soon have the opportunity to explore career options available right here in the Ohio Valley.

The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley will begin accepting applications for its Community Leader Internship Program, also known as CLIP. The intent of CLIP is to showcase opportunities here in the Ohio Valley by pairing participants with paid internships to local professional organizations.

The main goal of the program is to change the mindset of young people.

Debbie Stanton. Program Officer of CFOV, explained, “A lot of this program is myth busting. So some of these kids don’t even know what’s around here as far as recreation. So part of the program on Fridays is we take them out on tour, we bring in speakers. We really highlight the best things about our area so we do want to keep them here and that is the big goal of our program is to show them it’s possible to live here and work here and thrive here.”

The application process will start on December 12 and run through January 31. The CLIP program is in its 11th year and is a donor-supported program.

