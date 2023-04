OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The kindergarten students at Madison Elementary had a big surprise in store for this year’s Ohio County Schools Service Personnel Employee of the Year, Debbie Black.

Black is a kindergarten instructional assistant at Madison, and has been with Ohio County Schools for 12 years.

Madison’s principal Andrea Trio says that Ms. Black is well known for helping others, and that Madison is a better place because of her.