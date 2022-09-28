Make sure these must-have gadgets are in your cart for the Prime Early Access Sale
The Prime Early Access Sale deals will likely sell out quickly, especially on electronics. If you’ve had your eye on some new tech, whether it’s an upgraded TV, smart security cameras for your home, or an appliance to make life easier, make sure it’s in your Amazon shopping cart so you’re ready when the Prime Early Access Sales deals roll around. Keep an eye on these popular items, which can possibly have huge discounts during the upcoming Prime Early Access event.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will highlight live deals every day leading up to the main event, some of which are even live now. These deals were updated on: September 28, 11 AM ET.
Best early technology deals on Amazon
The latest Amazon fire tablet can let you catch up on your favorite shows, get some work done, and control your smart home with other Alexa-enabled devices. It has 50% more RAM than the previous generation of tablets and up to 64 gigabytes of built-in storage.
These Bluetooth earbuds feature a long-lasting battery and active noise cancellation along with excellent sound quality. There are five color choices, and if you don’t have your heart set on a particular color, you could save even more money.
Enjoy easy, voice-controlled access to your favorite streaming apps, plus stunning 4K Ultra HD support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. The Fire stick remote also lets you use Alexa to check on home security cameras, control the lights, and more.
Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Equip your home with a wired video doorbell that can show you who’s at the door in 1080p HD and color night vision. Get motion-activated alerts to other devices and use the Ring app to check the camera’s live feed. With a Ring subscription, you can also store, record, and share images and video from the camera.
With the Google Pixel 7 coming out this fall, expect to see deep discounts on the Pixel 6, Pixaaaael 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6 Pro features excellent cameras, including an 11-megapixel front camera. It also boasts a beautiful 6.7-inch Gorilla Glass screen, wireless charging, and more.
Amazon Fire 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
This Alexa-equipped TV gives you the ability to search for your favorite shows, check sports scores, stream music, and more with an ever-growing library of Alexa skills. The screen supports high-quality visuals in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Digital Plus, and more. The TV comes with an Alexa remote and three HDMI inputs.
Other top deals
- The Amazon Smart Plug can transform any plugged-in device in your home into a smart appliance that can be controlled with Alexa.
- Alleviate allergies and improve the air quality in your house with the Levoit Core 300 air purifier.
- The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is designed just for kids, equipped with parental controls, age-appropriate apps, and kid-friendly cases.
- Make your favorite fried foods healthier with the Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer, which has a 2.6-quart capacity.
- The weatherproof Polk Audio Atrium 4 Speakers are easy to install vertically or horizontally and can withstand all seasons for year-round outdoor entertainment.
- Boost your Wi-Fi signal up to 1,500 square feet without signal loss with the Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender.
- The Kindle Paperwhite can store thousands of books, and it’s waterproof with a glare-free display that lets you read just about anywhere.
- Enjoy music and full Alexa control of your house with the Echo Dot smart speaker.
- Keep your phone charged while out and about with the Anker 523 Power Bank, which can charge an iPhone 12 to 50% in half an hour.
- The 65-inch TCL 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Smart TV has a vivid QLED display and comes equipped with Roku and Alexa or Google Assistant for full voice control.
- Apple AirPods Pro offer excellent, adaptive sound quality along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.
- The Amazon Fire HD 8 is smaller than the HD 10, making it a better pick for e-books — plus, it’s a great value.
- Enjoy hours of gameplay with the comfortable and user-friendly Logitech G5 35 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset.
- The iRobot Roomba i2 robot vacuum uses a 3-stage cleaning process and intelligent room mapping to keep your floors clean.
- The Whytner ARC-14SH Portable Air Conditioner is easy to install and can cool 500 cubic feet as well as serve as a heater, 3-speed fan, and dehumidifier.
- Equip your house with the Amazon Ring Alarm Pro system, which includes its own Wi-Fi router, motion detectors, keypads, and window and door contact sensors.
- Hang up the waterproof, dustproof JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker by its built-in carabiner to enjoy high-quality audio anywhere.
- The high-end Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 robot vacuum uses laser scanning to avoid obstacles and remember room layouts.
- Circulate air throughout your room to cool off using the Vornado 173 Whole-Room Tower Air Circulator, which has timer options and a remote control.
- Experience unmatched sound quality and up to 22 hours of listing time with the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones.
