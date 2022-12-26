While your gaming PC needs regular hardware upgrades to keep up with the latest games, your monitor should hold up for a decade or more.

Which gaming monitor is the best?

No gaming PC is complete without a monitor to showcase your favorite games in action. High-performing gaming monitors may have up to 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for vibrant and crisp images. In addition, a monitor with a high refresh rate provides smoother and clearer images. Other features, like frameless displays or curved screens, can add a sleek touch to your monitor.

Our favorite pick by ASUS stands out for its fast response rate and IPS technology.

What to know before you buy a gaming monitor

Finding the right gaming monitor for your battle station means taking a look at the refresh rate, resolution, screen size and response time.

Resolution

More is more when it comes to resolution, which determines the number of pixels on your monitor. Most gaming monitors feature at least 1,080p resolution, but the most coveted monitors feature 4K screens, measuring 3,840 x 2,160 — four times the number of pixels in a 1,080p screen.

Screen size

Alhough you sit right in front of your monitor, you should still consider screen size when weighing your choices. Most gaming PCs fall between 24 and 32 inches, measured from one corner to the opposite corner.

Refresh rate

Put simply, this is the number of times per second your monitor updates its image. This is measured in hertz (Hz), so a monitor with a refresh rate of 60 Hz (the common baseline for computer monitors) would refresh 60 times per second. Most gamers generally seek out monitors with refresh rates of up to 120 Hz for the smoothest possible images. Buying a monitor with a higher refresh rate also ensures you get the most out of games with high frame rates.

Response time

This spec can be confusing, as it sounds similar to the refresh rate. The response time of a monitor measures how long it takes an individual pixel to change. Gaming monitors generally have extremely low response times of one to two milliseconds.

What to look for in a quality gaming monitor

HDR support

One coveted characteristic is HDR support, which brings out the colors and contrast of images, especially when you’re watching movies. HDR support is uncommon among games, but if you plan to watch movies and shows on your monitor, this may be a must-have feature for you.

Monitor design

The monitor itself may feature a curved design for a more immersive gaming experience. Some people find that this reduces eye strain since their vision remains perpendicular to the screen — and at the end of the day, it just looks cool.

Another impressive feature is a frameless or “no bezel” design, which makes for a smooth edge-to-edge screen. Not only does this look flashy, but it also allows for seamless multi-monitor setups.

How much you can expect to spend on a gaming monitor

Entry-level gaming monitors cost from $300 to $500 and typically fall short on one or more features. Midrange monitors for $500 to $750 offer improved quality and additional features, and the best models cost from $750 to $1,200 for a state-of-the-art gaming experience.

Gaming monitor FAQ

What connectivity options do gaming monitors have?

A. This depends on the model, but in general, gaming monitors offer more video connectivity options than standard monitors.

Are all games compatible with wide screen and ultrawide displays?

A. No; this depends on what aspect ratios a game supports. The widescreen aspect ratio is 16:9, while the ultrawide aspect ratio is 21:9.

What’s the best gaming monitor to buy?

Top gaming monitor

ASUS TUF Gaming 27″ 2K HDR Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: The IPS display makes for colorful gaming and the moderate response time keeps everything looking smooth.

What you’ll love: As long as you keep the brightness low, the backlight is very easy on the eyes.

What you should consider: Like many IPS monitors, “IPS glow” is a persistent issue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gaming monitor for the money

BenQ 28” 4K HDR10 Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: This reasonably priced 4K HDR monitor comes from one of the industry’s most trusted brands.

What you’ll love: With a one millisecond response time and vivid images, this affordable monitor looks great.

What you should consider: The 60 Hz refresh rate can cause some games to suffer and may lead to screen tearing or lag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG 34” Curved Ultrawide IPS Gaming Monitor

What you should know: Despite the price, this is a reliable curved ultrawide monitor that doesn’t sacrifice performance for design.

What you’ll love: With a 144 Hz refresh rate and one millisecond response time, this is a monitor made for smooth, high-speed gaming.

What you should consider: Backlight bleed can be distracting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

