Be watchful with young children to protect your mobile devices and your bank information.

NATIONAL (WTRF) — Getting prepared for the holidays is no easy feat for a single mom, especially when her 7-year-old son has wiped out her bank account playing Roblox, according to a report by Gamerant.

Roblox is a multiplayer creation game that is free-to-play, that allows other players to explore the game modes you design. Like many of the free-to-play games, Roblox heavily promotes small transactions to play with extras that cost real money.

Robux is the digital currency needed to gather these extra play items in the game, that cost real money. The game is so popular that after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, Robux became more valuable than the Russian ruble.

The 7-year-old son of Kayla Howard who is the single mom of four children has been working two jobs to support her family. WESH 2News in Florida originally covered the story concerning his purchase of Robux.

He spent everything in her bank account, all $897.

This money was ear-marked for Christmas gifts and rent.

The purchases were made through the Google Play store.

Howard has since reported that she received $10.00 back from Google, and no response from Roblox.

This isn’t the first time a child has spent money from their parent’s bank account on mobile games.

This is far from the first-time a child has spent an excessive amount of money in a mobile game. In December of 2020, a 6-year-old child spent more than $16,000 in microtransactions for the game: Sonic Forces: Speed Battle.

Most times these children are so young that they do not realize they are spending real money. The digital transactions make the real bank account seem just like the game “bank account.” Most of the time parents and grandparents are sometimes given full refunds when something like this occurs.

While Howard waits for Roblox to decide if they will refund her son’s Robux transaction, adults are reminded to be mindful, and watchful with their mobile devices where the lack of protected codes or software can keep young children from breaking the bank.