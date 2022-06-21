Make it your own! The Astro headsets are popular for their customizability, allowing you to swap out certain parts for more advanced versions as needed.

Which Astro headset is best?

If you’re a gamer, chances are you’ve heard of Astro. They’re responsible for making iconic gaming gear, including controllers, bags and most notably, headsets. From their iconic design to wireless surround sound, there’s a lot to love about these headsets.

Looking to buy a solid gaming headset from Astro? We recommend the Astro A50 Wireless headset, a wireless headset compatible with PC/Mac, Xbox Series X and the PS5, depending on the model you get.

What to know before you buy an Astro headset

Which system/console will you use it with?

Astro headsets are designed to be compatible with specific systems. Some are compatible with PS5 while others are specifically for Xbox only. Typically speaking, Astro headsets are designed to work with PC/Mac and PS5 or PC/Mac and Xbox Series X, although some older models are compatible with all popular consoles.

Wired or wireless?

Just like headphones, gaming headsets often come in wired and wireless versions. Some gamers claim that wired headphones have greater audio clarity and connection. Wireless is more convenient, as you can walk around your living room or bedroom without having to step away from the microphone or audio. However, it’s worth noting that wireless audio will significantly add to the headset’s price.

Customization

Astro offers certain “mod kits” that allow you to switch things out like ear cushions, microphones and headbands to your liking. For example, you can switch out the standard cushions in an A40 headset for more noise isolation. These mod kits are model-specific, meaning you can’t buy a mod kit for the A40 and use them with the A50.

What to look for in a quality Astro headset

Sound quality

For most gaming headsets, sound quality will be your primary focus. After all, these products are designed to help you enjoy the sound of a game more closely, picking out the direction of gunfire or footsteps to give you a better competitive advantage. Premium headsets will come with wireless Dolby surround sound giving you a full, cinematic experience while you game.

Comfort

If you’re expecting to play games for a significant period of time, you’ll want to find a headset that fits and feels comfortable to wear. Luckily, most headsets come with padded ear cushions and adjustable headbands. It may be a case of trying one on before you buy and seeing which headsets are best for your particular head shape.

Durability

Nobody wants a headset that only lasts a few gaming sessions. Ideally, you’re looking for a headset that will last you a few years. Consider looking at the materials and build quality used, as well as other testimonials to see whether a headset stands the test of time. Fortunately, some Astro headset parts are replaceable, so if your mic stops working, you could simply buy or replace it with a new mic.

Customizability

The more premium Astro headsets have an awesome feature: they can be modded. That means if you want a more isolated ear cushion, you can simply switch it out. If you’d rather have your microphone on the other side, just detach and reattach. Look out for mod kits for your specific model to find out how far you can really change your headset.

How much you can expect to spend on an Astro headset

The most affordable Astro headsets, such as the A10, will only be about $50. The more expensive headsets like the A50 will reach up to $300 and boast numerous features, like surround sound and multi-platform support.

Astro headset FAQ

What is MixAmp?

A. For serious gamers or streamers, MixAmp is an accessory that is compatible with some headsets that allows you to adjust the volume levels for chat and gaming audio independently, and then channel them to your stream. If you want to listen to chat over a game or mute other players, you can do that easily.

Do I need an adapter to use the headset on different systems?

A. Most headsets should work without the Astro adapter, but using the included adapter will result in a much clearer sound quality overall. Some of the older headsets will not work with newer systems without an adapter.

What’s the best Astro headset to buy?

Top Astro headset

ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Headset + Base Station Gen 4

What you need to know: A wireless headset that comes with surround sound.

What you’ll love: The A50 is compatible with new generation consoles, as well as the previous generation. Wireless surround sound will give you the convenience of moving around while enjoying theater-level audio detail.

What you should consider: The PS5 version of the headset is not compatible with the Xbox, and vice versa.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Astro headset for the money

ASTRO Gaming A10 Gaming Headset

What you need to know: A basic headset for those who want an upgrade without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: The A10 is affordable, functional and comfortable despite its low price point. The headband is durable and wrapped in a damage-resistant polycarbonate blend built to withstand intense gaming sessions.

What you should consider: The A10 lacks the other additional features such as Mixamp and wireless surround that the other headsets have.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset

What you need to know: A solid midpoint between the A10 and A50.

What you’ll love: This set provides some of the more premium features of the A50 at a more affordable price point. The A40 promises Astro Audio v2, a significant audio upgrade from most other generic gaming headsets.

What you should consider: The headset is still wired, so you won’t have the same level of convenience and comfort as an A50.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

