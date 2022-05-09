Which VPN router is best?

Hackers are becoming increasingly savvy, leading many to wonder what they can do to enhance their online privacy. Virtual private networks are an excellent way to make your household’s internet connection safer. Still, having a VPN service without a specialized router results in privacy gaps. If you’re thinking of adding a VPN router to your home, there are a few things worth considering.

What to consider before buying a VPN router

VPN pros

VPNs keep personal data, such as passwords and bank account details, safe on public and home Wi-Fi networks. Additionally, VPNs prevent your internet service provider from slowing your internet connection if you stream often.

Many people use VPNs to watch content that’s locked to specific regions. For example, if your favorite show is no longer available to stream in the United States, but it’s available in the United Kingdom, you can watch it using a VPN. You can also use it to find better deals on hotels, flights and products, as the prices may be different depending on your location.

If you plan to use a VPN to watch region-locked content or find better shopping deals, it’s essential to understand the terms and conditions for the service you’re using. In some cases, using a VPN to circumvent region-locked content and deals may violate your terms of service.

VPN cons

Speed: These services may slow your internet connection, since they take time to encrypt your data and connect you to servers.

These services may slow your internet connection, since they take time to encrypt your data and connect you to servers. Trust: Choosing a trustworthy VPN that doesn’t log your data is important.

Choosing a trustworthy VPN that doesn’t log your data is important. Privacy: Your VPN provider may still be able to see your online activity even though it is concealed from others.

Why do you need a VPN router?

These routers ensure you get the most out of your VPN. Many VPNs have to be set up individually on your laptop, phone and gaming consoles. Connecting your service to a specialized router ensures that all your network traffic runs through the VPN. Some routers have pre-installed VPNs, meaning your network is secured without extra steps.

How a VPN router works

Outgoing data is encrypted and protected until it reaches the VPN’s server, concealing your location and activity. The data is decrypted once it reaches the server so that search engines and other websites can read it. Only the VPN’s IP address is visible throughout this process.

VPN router FAQ

Can my internet provider see my VPN?

A. Your internet provider isn’t able to track your online activity or location while you’re using a VPN. Still, your service provider may be able to tell whether you’re using a VPN based on the IP address you’re using to browse.

Can my internet provider block my VPN?

A. ISPs can block your VPN from accessing the internet via the service’s IP address or communication port. Usually, VPN services have various IP addresses and communication ports, so you can access the internet using different settings without disabling your VPN.

Will Netflix ban me for using a VPN?

A. Netflix won’t ban you for using a VPN, but they have restricted most VPNs from their platform. Some VPNs can bypass Netflix’s restrictions, although many cannot.

Best VPN routers

TP-Link AC4000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router

With this router, you can create a VPN server to store your files and safely access them when you’re away. It’s easily concealed behind your TV or computer despite the high-profile design. Many were impressed by how fast it was even when connected to multiple computers, smart TVs and phones.

GL.iNet Mango Portable VPN Router

This is compact, making it ideal for travel; many people use it in their recreational vehicle while away from home. It’s compatible with over 30 VPN providers and features a distinct yellow design.

TP-Link ER605

Many loved that this was easy to set up. It supports numerous types of VPNs and a fast connection. Some people created a mesh Wi-Fi system by connecting multiple routers to it.

GL.iNet Slate Travel VPN Router

This is small and ideal for connecting to public networks. The understated black design makes it easy to conceal. OpenVPN and WireGuard are pre-installed, and it’s compatible with over 30 VPN providers.

Netgear Nighthawk Smart Wi-Fi Router

It features a superior range and fast speeds. Although there are some reports of people’s connections dropping, most had no issues. The built-in VPN makes setup easy, and you can connect up to 25 devices.

GL.iNet Beryl VPN Travel Wireless Router

It’s small enough to fit in your pocket, making it ideal for digital nomads. Some users felt this wasn’t as good as other GL.iNet routers, but many were impressed.

