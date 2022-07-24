Which tablet accessory for drawing is best?

Tablets are multipurpose devices that can be useful to people of nearly any profession or hobby. For artists, many tablets have specific drawing or design apps, and their wide, backlit screens offer a great canvas. Tablets can become even more specialized for artists with so many accessories on the market today. But knowing which accessories are the best to buy can be tough.

What to Know Before You Buy tablet accessories for drawing

The needs of the user

One of the most basic things to consider is what the artist drawing on the tablet actually needs. That could be a more stable workspace, more precise drawing instruments, more realistic drawing surfaces or even just a more comfortable angle. There are unique accessories for each of these needs, such as stands, rubber cases, tablet gloves, paper-like screen protectors, tablet keyboards and styluses.

Connectivity of the tablet to new devices

For any accessory that requires a connection to the tablet, ensuring that the devices are compatible is important. For instance, the Apple Pencil is a great accessory for an iPad, but it may not be compatible with tablets from other companies. Ensuring that the device works with the specific tablet the artist owns is crucial.

Specialized apps or devices built for a type of tablet

On a similar point, many tablets have specialized devices that work exclusively with that type of tablet, and some accessories work particularly well with certain art or drawing apps.

How much you can expect to spend on tablet accessories for drawing

With so many different types of accessories on the market, having a set budget in mind can make the decision easier. Several accessories will only cost a few dollars, but high-quality stylus pens or cases can cost over $100, depending on the quality and the brand.

Best tablet accessories for drawing

Top tablet accessory for drawing

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil

What you need to know: This is a high-quality stylus built to provide an optimal drawing tool at a more affordable price than some others.

What you’ll love: The digital pencil is designed with palm-rejection technology so the user can focus exclusively on drawing. The pencil also has a smart tip that thins or thickens the line depending on the angle.

What you should consider: The digital pencil is only compatible with Apple products despite being a Logitech device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tablet accessory for drawing for the money

Articka Artist Glove for Drawing Tablet

What you need to know: This is a comfortable, affordable way to add palm-rejection technology with any stylus on the planet.

What you’ll love: The two-finger glove works equally well on both left or right hands. The material used to make the glove easily slides across the tablet’s screen.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the seams come undone over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Staedtler Noris Digital Samsung Pencil

What you need to know: This is another high-quality option that is built with a classic pencil design for a better feeling in the hand.

What you’ll love: The digital pencil has a precise tip for better accuracy when drawing. Due to its electromagnetic resonance technology, it does not need to be charged despite having a battery.

What you should consider: The pencil is designed to connect only to Samsung devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Parblo PR 100 Universal Graphic Tablet Stand

What you need to know: This is a durable tablet stand built to help users create art at a more comfortable angle.

What you’ll love: The tablet stand can adjust its angle anywhere from 15 to 90 degrees for perfect customization. The stand is also compatible with all types of tablets, regardless of size or brand.

What you should consider: Some users report that the paint on the stand rubs off over time and gets stuck to the back of the tablet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Paperlike Matte Screen Protector

What you need to know: This specially designed screen protector makes the screen feel more like paper and easier to draw on.

What you’ll love: The screen protector will also eliminate all glare from the screen, making it easier to use in sunny settings. The protector also comes with dry wipes and dust absorbers to keep the screen clean.

What you should consider: The screen protector is designed to fit comfortably on an iPad only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard

What you need to know: This is an incredibly versatile keyboard made to connect wirelessly to any tablet or electronic device.

What you’ll love: The keyboard is built to help graphic designers better navigate specific apps. It can also seamlessly transition among multiple devices without ever fully dropping connection.

What you should consider: The auto sleep mode tends to turn off far too quickly, which can be frustrating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

What you need to know: This is a specifically designed digital pencil from Apple that works well for drawing.

What you’ll love: The pencil is accurate and lacks any perceptible lag. The pencil also magnetically attaches to the side of the iPad when users are done with it.

What you should consider: This digital pencil is more expensive than other options on the market, and it’s only compatible with Apple products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

