Which Puma backpack is best?

Puma backpacks are practical for school, work, the gym, hiking trips and everyday use. Most buyers want a bag that isn’t just functional but also looks great.

Whatever your needs and preferences, you’ll find a Puma backpack that fits the bill. If you’re looking for something versatile and stylish, the Puma Dash Backpack is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a Puma backpack

Backpack types

Puma makes a range of backpack types. Some of the most common are standard backpacks, mini versions, sling backpacks and carry sacks.

Standard: These full-size backpacks are great all-rounders and a sensible choice for most buyers. They’re roomy enough for school, work and day trips.

These full-size backpacks are great all-rounders and a sensible choice for most buyers. They’re roomy enough for school, work and day trips. Mini: If you’re looking for something smaller than a standard backpack, Puma makes plenty of mini versions. They’re also great for young kids.

If you’re looking for something smaller than a standard backpack, Puma makes plenty of mini versions. They’re also great for young kids. Sling: Sling backpacks have single cross-body straps instead of two shoulder straps. Some buyers prefer the casual look of these backpacks.

Pockets and compartments

Pockets and compartments in backpacks help you organize your items. Rather than digging around the bottom of your bag for your keys, you can keep them in a zippered pocket so that you always have easy access. Puma generally makes backpacks with plenty of handy compartments.

Front pockets: Front pockets are great for any belongings you need regular easy access to, such as your phone or wallet. Some front pockets on Puma bags have smaller zippered pockets inside to provide an extra layer of security.

Front pockets are great for any belongings you need regular easy access to, such as your phone or wallet. Some front pockets on Puma bags have smaller zippered pockets inside to provide an extra layer of security. Side pockets: These are usually elasticated and perfect for holding water bottles and umbrellas.

These are usually elasticated and perfect for holding water bottles and umbrellas. Interior pockets: Small interior zippered pockets are great for items like keys, phones and wallets, or any small things that could easily get lost in the bottom of a backpack.

Small interior zippered pockets are great for items like keys, phones and wallets, or any small things that could easily get lost in the bottom of a backpack. Laptop sleeves: Padded interior laptop sleeves help protect your laptop. This is a great feature if you need to bring a laptop to work or school.

Padding

A well-padded backpack is much more comfortable to wear. If you carry heavy items or wear your bag all day, you’ll appreciate padding all the more.

Back: Padding on the back wall of a backpack keeps items inside from digging into your back.

Padding on the back wall of a backpack keeps items inside from digging into your back. Straps: Padded straps lessen the feeling of weight on your shoulders.

What to look for in a quality Puma backpack

Color

While many Puma backpacks come in muted hues, such as black and gray, you can also find them in bright colors, including neon yellow and primary red. Most versions offer at least a couple of color options, with some giving you more than 10 choices.

Logo

The iconic Puma leaping cat logo is on most of its backpacks. The logo color can vary from solid colors to rainbow hues.

Adjustable straps

The shoulder straps on your backpack should be easy to adjust, even while wearing it. This lets you set it to a comfortable position for your height.

How much you can expect to spend on a Puma backpack

Most cost $20-$50, but you can find a handful that cost up to $75. The most affordable options usually have fewer features or simpler designs.

Puma backpack FAQ

How do you clean a Puma backpack?

A. Not all backpacks are machine washable, so check the label before throwing yours in the washer. If your backpack is machine washable, you should start by opening all the zippers and pockets and removing the dust and debris from inside. Then you can turn it inside out to protect the hardware and wash it on a cool, gentle cycle in a laundry bag or old pillowcase.

With backpacks that aren’t machine washable, you’ll need to spot clean them with a stain remover, laundry detergent or water solution. If you’re unsure whether you can machine wash your backpack, basic nylon backpacks generally wash well.

However, you clean your backpack, always let it air dry. It’s likely to shrink or get damaged in a tumble dryer.

Are Puma backpacks waterproof?

A. They aren’t waterproof, but most are made from dense nylon fabric that provides water resistance. Still, if the rain is coming down hard, you can expect the contents of your backpack to get wet.

What’s the best Puma backpack to buy?

Top Puma backpack

Puma Dash Backpack

What you need to know: Simple yet stylish, this backpack has a quilted front and is comfortable to wear.

What you’ll love: The logo comes in rainbow, sunset and gold versions. The front pocket has a second interior pocket to secure your phone or wallet. The protective laptop sleeve inside is handy.

What you should consider: It’s smaller than some buyers expect, so you should check the dimensions to avoid disappointment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Puma backpack for the money

Puma Evercat Contender Backpack

What you need to know: With a spacious interior, it’s great for school, work and hiking.

What you’ll love: It has a large front pocket, side pockets for drink bottles and an interior laptop sleeve. You can choose from 13 color combinations, including navy, gray and coral and dark red.

What you should consider: It’s not the most durable overall, so it’s unlikely to last more than a couple of years of regular use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Puma Sidewall Sling Backpack

What you need to know: This sling backpack has a single cross-body strap, which some people prefer over two-strap versions.

What you’ll love: The strap is easily adjusted for a comfortable fit. It has front and interior pockets to help organize your belongings. It comes in black or heather gray.

What you should consider: It’s fairly small, so it’s better for casual use than school or work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.