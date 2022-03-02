Which gloves for crabbing are best?

When it comes to crabbing, you need gloves that provide enough protection for your hands, fingers and wrists. Crab’s pinchers can easily break the skin of your hands. Along with being painful, this could lead to an infection if not treated quickly. These Midwest 330 Extreme Cold Weather Decoy Hunting Gloves are heavy-duty, waterproof and insulated for crabbing, fishing or hunting.

What to know before you buy gloves for crabbing

Outer shell

Gloves for crabbing and other outdoor recreational activities should have a sturdy outer shell that’s water-repellant and windproof. Ideally, it will also offer a four-way stretch for ultimate mobility in the fingers.

Inner lining

A high-quality lining is not mandatory in all situations, but it can make the difference between cold, stiff fingers and comfort. The lining should provide enough insulation to keep you warm while out in the water. Most linings consist of fleece or wool. Some are also moisture-wicking, which helps prevent your hands from feeling clammy.

Grip

Like most work gloves, gloves for crabbing should provide excellent grip. If they’re too bulky or slick, you won’t be able to use crabbing tools with the agility you need. To make crabbing easier, most gloves feature a sandpaper-like grip on the palms. This grip makes working in wet or oily environments much more convenient.

Mobility

Choose gloves that don’t affect your mobility. Gloves for crabbing are often thicker and bulkier than conventional gloves, so be prepared for that. Make sure the glove isn’t too tight at the joints or so loose that you won’t be able to maneuver while wearing them. Ideally, you’ll have the full range of movement across your fingers when wearing them.

Multipurpose

Due to their design, gloves for crabbing are good for multiple uses, including hunting, fishing, gardening, farming, construction and handling ropes on a boat.

Warranty

Some gloves come with a warranty covering common issues like tears or breaks from everyday use. Some manufacturers will offer a free replacement without question within a certain time frame.

What to look for in quality gloves for crabbing

Material

Crabbing gloves are constructed with various types of materials. Usually, the inner layer and outer shell will consist of different materials.

One of the most common options for the outer shell is Polyvinyl Chloride, a professional-grade, highly durable type of thermoplastic. It’s resistant to general wear and tear and abrasions, but it doesn’t hold up as well against sharp objects.

Some gloves are constructed out of latex. This stretchy material offers more protection against punctures and tears than PVC, is highly durable and doesn’t limit the wearer’s mobility. However, latex is water-resistant rather than waterproof.

Finally, there are polyvinyl gloves. Polyvinyl is chemical-resistant and a good barrier between the hand and a crab’s pinchers. It’s also a good choice for people who are allergic to latex.

Regardless of the main material used, the outer shell is often coated with a waterproofing treatment or PVC for extra protection. As for the liner, fleece, cotton, wool or insulate are all common options since they offer warmth and an extra layer of protection.

Waterproofing

When participating in any water-based activity, you need waterproof or water-resistant gloves. If your hands get and stay wet while crabbing, you could end up with some health problems. Prolonged exposure to cold water could lead to bacterial growth or a breakdown of the skin’s natural barrier. It could also result in skin irritation or stiff joints.

Size

Most gloves for crabbing come in sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-extra-large. These sizes are somewhat subjective since the gloves come in varying thicknesses, and each manufacturer uses its own sizing chart. Like work gloves, most crabbing gloves run large, allowing for full mobility. If you’re unsure which size to go with, check the sizing chart to see what the manufacturer suggests.

If you don’t know your measurements, use a flexible tape measurer to measure the width of your hand where it’s at its widest. This will probably be around the knuckles. Do not include the thumb in this measurement. Use this number to determine the approximate size glove you’ll need. There are also different sizes for men’s and women’s hands, so keep that in mind when figuring out the best size.

Cuff length

Unlike standard gloves, gloves for crabbing usually have longer cuffs that go all the way up the arm and into the wearer’s sleeves. These long cuffs provide extra protection by keeping out excess water so that the wearer stays dry. They also serve as a barrier against pinching.

Some gloves have a shorter cuff length that extends no more than a couple of inches beyond the wrist. This option can still protect you from pinching without getting in the way of your clothes. If you’re wearing a long-sleeve waterproof coat, shorter cuffs might be better than longer ones.

How much you can expect to spend on gloves for crabbing

A single pair of crabbing gloves will cost $10-$20, while a large pack of disposable gloves will cost $30-$40.

Gloves for crabbing FAQ

How can you hold a crab without being pinched?

A. Gloves will help, but you can also use several techniques to handle a crab and drastically lower the chances of it pinching you. One reliable way is to hold it by the sides of its shell with your thumb and fingers. This should look like your hand is a giant claw grabbing onto the backside of the crab.

What tools can I use along with crabbing gloves?

A. Many people use special tongs when they’re crabbing. These tongs serve as another barrier between your hands and the crab’s pinchers. Other tools include a basket or bushel to hold the crabs, bait and crab traps.

What are the best gloves for crabbing to buy?

Top gloves for crabbing

Midwest 330 Extreme Cold Weather Decoy Hunting Gloves

What you need to know: These large, thick gloves reach up to the elbow for maximum protection against the environment and a crab’s pinchers.

What you’ll love: Great for various activities, including crabbing, fishing and hunting, these gloves are specially designed to prevent snow, water and extreme cold from ever reaching the skin. They’re constructed with a 100% PVC coating and a thinsulate lining.

What you should consider: Due to their large size, they don’t fit smaller hands well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top gloves for crabbing for money

Lanon PVC Coated Chemical Resistant Gloves

What you need to know: With a non-slip, sandpaper texture, these heavy-duty gloves offer excellent grip when working in wet or oily environments.

What you’ll love: This pair is highly versatile, making them convenient for agricultural and recreational use. They’re made from polyvinyl chloride and have a cotton liner for extra warmth. They’re also resistant to abrasions and tears.

What you should consider: The yellow cuff can become damaged with prolonged use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Showa Atlas 660L-09 Triple-Dipped PVC Coated Gloves

What you need to know: Available in packs of 12 or 24, these disposable gloves offer maximum protection and have a reliable grip for casual crabbing and fishing.

What you’ll love: Made from chemical-resistant PVC, these durable gloves come in five sizes. The cotton liner is soft and absorbent, so they’re comfortable and help prevent clammy hands.

What you should consider: The gloves are stiff at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

