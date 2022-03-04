Which titanium earring is best?

Titanium is light, strong and hypoallergenic, which makes it a top choice for metal jewelry. When titanium is polished, it looks stylish and resembles more expensive metals, like platinum. Titanium earrings are known for being lightweight and are a favorite of those with sensitive skin. If you’re looking for an earring that’s comfortable enough to wear while sleeping, then 365 Sleepers 2 Pcs Titanium Hinged Hoop Segment Ring Sleeper Earrings is a great choice that offers both style and comfort.

What to know before you buy a titanium earring

New piercings

The skin around a newly pierced ear will be painful for the first couple of days. Redness, swelling and pain typically go away within the first week unless an infection occurs. Stud earrings are most often used for new standard lobe ear piercings because they provide comfort during the healing process.

Pierces often use implant-grade titanium earrings for the initial piercing because they have been shown to be biocompatible. In other words, the body typically does not react to titanium as a foreign object that should be rejected. Titanium stud earrings are a great choice for new piercings because they are light and more comfortable for sleeping. Stud earrings are also less likely to snag on clothing and get pulled out of the earlobes than dangle or hoop earrings.

Sensitive skin

Titanium falls into the category of hypoallergenic jewelry and is a great choice for those with sensitive skin. Titanium earrings are a safe choice for anyone who suffers from a metal allergy. An allergy to metal causes redness, swelling, rash or similar symptoms when skin comes in contact with certain metals. Not only is titanium comfortable to wear for those who have metal allergies, it is also versatile in terms of style. Titanium offers a hypoallergenic medium in which designers are able to construct beautiful jewelry for a variety of occasions.

Titanium accessories

Titanium is an adaptable metal that is about half the weight of steel but is equally as strong. A number of familiar products are produced with titanium. Scissors, surgical tools, bicycle frames and phones are all manufactured with titanium pieces. There are a number of other titanium fashion accessories that perfectly complement a pair of titanium earrings. A variety of retailers offer matching titanium earring, bracelet and necklace sets. Titanium also is a popular choice of metal for wedding rings and watches.

What to look for in a quality titanium earring

Titanium grade

Titanium earrings are distinguished by their grade. Manufacturers follow the American Society for Testing Materials (ASTM) guide when determining titanium grade. Grade 23 titanium contains no nickel or cobalt and is considered hypoallergenic. Grade 23 titanium does contain around 6% aluminum and around 4% vanadium. Implant grade titanium follows ASTM F136 standards designed for orthopedic or dental implants. Titanium earrings that meet ASTM F136 standards carry a higher cost since they are more expensive to produce.

Gauge

The thickness of the barbell going through a piercing is known as the gauge. The thinner the barbell, the higher the gauge number. Standard earlobe piercings are generally made with a 20-gage needle. An 18-gage or 16-gage needle may be used for other piercing areas, such as the upper ear’s cartilage. Ask what size needle is being used for a new piercing to determine what gage earring should be purchased. The rule of thumb when it comes to a properly fitting gage is that the post fits snugly and does not easily move around in the piercing hole.

Anodized titanium

Titanium earrings that are anodized come in a variety of vibrant colors. The electrolytic finishing process produces color variations in titanium metal. Anodized titanium is considered safe for sensitive skin, though it is not produced with grade 23 titanium. Generally, anodized titanium is made from grade 5 titanium and contains no nickel.

How much you can expect to spend on titanium earrings

One set of titanium earrings will range between $15 and $30 depending on the titanium grade. Overall, titanium is an inexpensive yet functional metal for earrings with implant-grade titanium being the most expensive.

Titanium earring FAQ

How do you clean titanium earrings?

A. Those with sensitive skin should wash titanium earrings with mild antibacterial soap and warm water. Carefully pat earrings dry to assure pieces such as gemstones do not detach. If skin sensitivity is not an issue, titanium earrings can be soaked in a jewelry cleaner or ammonia solution such as Windex.

What type of ear piercings are best for titanium earrings?

A. There are several ear piercings that flatter titanium earrings. The standard-lobe piercing is the most common ear piercing. Those who choose to pierce their ears will most likely start with the standard-lobe. Piercers often use surgical-grade titanium earrings to pierce ears because they are both hypoallergenic and comfortable. Other piercing styles to consider for titanium earrings are the upper lobe, helix and industrial piercings.

What’s the best titanium earring to buy?

Top titanium earring

365 Sleepers 2 Pcs Titanium Hinged Hoop Segment Ring Sleeper Earrings

What you need to know: These grade 23 titanium hoop earrings are designed to snap into place securely for continuous and comfortable multi-day wear.

What you’ll love: They are secure enough to be worn while sleeping, showering and exercising, including swimming.

What you should consider: Check sizing carefully before ordering; some find smaller posts and/or larger hoops uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top titanium earring for the money

Medical Graded Titanium Ball Post Stud Earnings – Hypoallergenic For Sensitive Ears

What you need to know: The medical-grade titanium is ideal for sensitive skin and the ball post earring design fastens firmly into the ears.

What you’ll love: Take advantage of the 100% satisfaction guaranteed to exchange or return earrings if the sizing isn’t perfect.

What you should consider: Be aware of the ball measurements as some do not prefer the look of the smaller sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Implant Grade Titanium Hinge Hoop Segment Rings

What you need to know: This is a lightweight and hypoallergenic hoop with a straight hinge that clicks securely in place.

What you’ll love: The light and dainty design is stylish and can be worn in multiple piercing locations.

What you should consider: Some find the closure tricky due to the small size.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

