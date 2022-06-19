A straightforward way to elevate your mood is by having a conversation. Talking can drain or diffuse a mood, bringing about relief almost immediately.

Strategies to elevate your mood

We all face moments when life feels particularly tough. The challenges seem more daunting than usual, and we don’t believe we have what it takes to be victorious.

Fortunately, for most of us, those moments don’t last. If you are having a bad day, sometimes all you need is a good night’s sleep. The next morning, your problems seem a little smaller and you believe you can triumph.

A positive mood is the secret weapon that gives you the confidence and energy to excel. It allows you to face your challenges and accomplish your goals. Being in a good mood is the secret to living your best life.

But it’s impossible to be in a good mood all of the time. In fact, it is important to feel the full range of emotions and experience both highs and lows. However, it is not healthy to linger in the lows. But sometimes, we get stuck there and need a little boost so we can peer over the mountain in front of us to see the rising sun.

What is mood?

Mood is a somewhat vague state of being. You can be in a good or a bad mood, but the reason is not always tangible.

Mood vs. emotion

A mood is not the same as an emotion. A mood lingers, sometimes for days or weeks, but you don’t always know why you are in a particular mood. It might not even be something you notice right away. A mood is not in the spotlight; it is a backdrop.

By contrast, emotion is triggered by something very specific. It is typically much more intense and short-lived. You know why you are feeling a particular emotion.

Because emotions have catalysts that are easy to recognize, people struggle to control their emotions in hopes that they will change their mood. But that is not always the case. Often, it is the opposite: boosting your mood will affect your emotions. If you are in a bad mood, you should seek to elevate the mood, not suppress the emotion.

What can trigger a low mood?

A low mood is a hard-to-define emotional state that may be characterized by feelings such as tiredness, sadness, low self-esteem, anxiety or frustration. In general, it can be described as feeling down.

While it can be difficult or impossible, in some cases, to target a low mood trigger, a few factors can have a strong influence. Poor sleep habits are at the top of the list. If you do not get enough sleep, your mood will drop. Other factors that can negatively affect mood are an unpleasant environment, stress and negative social interactions. One of the few known direct mood triggers is hormone level such as PMS, pregnancy, menopause or simply being a teenager can drastically affect your mood in unpredictable ways.

Can mood affect health?

One of the dangers of being in a bad mood is it can adversely affect your overall health. Besides feeling down, it can make you more susceptible to illness. Also, it may increase blood pressure, affect blood sugar and interrupt sleep. Another problem with being in a bad mood is it can lead to making unhealthy life choices, such as eating poorly or exercising infrequently.

Bad mood vs. depression

We all experience lingering periods of bad or low moods from time to time. This is normal. It can make you feel sad, worried, tired, insecure, panicky or even angry. However, once you realize your bad mood has been consistent for weeks and you do not feel like you are experiencing any joy in life, you might be slipping into depression.

While the cause of depression might be as hard to pinpoint as the cause for a low mood, its impact on your life can be clearly seen. You may have a lack of energy or feel hopeless. You could lose your appetite or gain weight. Your performance at work may suffer, and you may become detached from friends and family. As soon as you feel like your low mood is negatively impacting your life, it’s time to seek help from a professional.

Activities that can boost your mood

Since it can be challenging to find a cause for your mood, a general approach can be best. Some signs of being in a good mood are feeling happy, having energy, being optimistic and feeling engaged in life. The following activities can help with that.

Get the proper amount of rest. If you don’t think the amount of sleep you get has an effect on your mood, think about how sour your mood was the last time you didn’t get a full night’s sleep.

If you don’t think the amount of sleep you get has an effect on your mood, think about how sour your mood was the last time you didn’t get a full night’s sleep. Eat for fuel. Too often, eating is considered recreation or entertainment. While it can certainly be that, first and foremost, it is how we fuel our bodies. Without the proper nutrients, things won’t function properly. This includes emotions and moods.

Too often, eating is considered recreation or entertainment. While it can certainly be that, first and foremost, it is how we fuel our bodies. Without the proper nutrients, things won’t function properly. This includes emotions and moods. Exercise regularly. Exercise is so important to elevating moods that your doctor prescribes it. Exercising releases mood-enhancing chemicals. Just a brief session riding an exercise bike can immediately put you in your happy place.

Exercise is so important to elevating moods that your doctor prescribes it. Exercising releases mood-enhancing chemicals. Just a brief session riding an exercise bike can immediately put you in your happy place. Connect with others. If you keep things inside, their significance can alter. What might be a minor annoyance may escalate to overwhelming when it is constantly replayed in the theater of your mind. To put things into their proper perspective, all you have to do is talk to someone.

If you keep things inside, their significance can alter. What might be a minor annoyance may escalate to overwhelming when it is constantly replayed in the theater of your mind. To put things into their proper perspective, all you have to do is talk to someone. Listen to music. Music is like exercise. It causes the brain to produce chemicals. Upbeat music can make your brain release chemicals, like dopamine, that make you feel euphoric. Beyond that, popping in your wireless earbuds and listening to your favorite tunes makes you feel better about everything.

Music is like exercise. It causes the brain to produce chemicals. Upbeat music can make your brain release chemicals, like dopamine, that make you feel euphoric. Beyond that, popping in your wireless earbuds and listening to your favorite tunes makes you feel better about everything. Spend time outside. Spending as little as 10 minutes outside can help you relax, reduce stress and elevate your mood.

Spending as little as 10 minutes outside can help you relax, reduce stress and elevate your mood. Minimize your stress. We need stress to survive. It lets us cope with an unfamiliar or dangerous situation. However, too much stress can wear down the body. Whether it is through setting boundaries, meditating or practicing mindfulness, reducing stress can elevate your mood.

We need stress to survive. It lets us cope with an unfamiliar or dangerous situation. However, too much stress can wear down the body. Whether it is through setting boundaries, meditating or practicing mindfulness, reducing stress can elevate your mood. Change your environment. Sometimes, all you need is a little change of scenery. If you spend too much time in the same place, it can make life feel monotonous. Painting the walls, rearranging the furniture, moving your home office to a different room or taking a day trip are all ways you can add a splash of novelty to your life.

Sometimes, all you need is a little change of scenery. If you spend too much time in the same place, it can make life feel monotonous. Painting the walls, rearranging the furniture, moving your home office to a different room or taking a day trip are all ways you can add a splash of novelty to your life. Track your moods. A day can feel like a week when you are in a bad mood. It’s easy to lose perspective and think you have felt down for much longer than you have. Even worse, you can neglect those days you felt good. To get an accurate picture of your overall mood, keep a journal.

A day can feel like a week when you are in a bad mood. It’s easy to lose perspective and think you have felt down for much longer than you have. Even worse, you can neglect those days you felt good. To get an accurate picture of your overall mood, keep a journal. Smile more. Believe it or not, when someone says, “Maybe you should try smiling,” there is some wisdom in their advice. Even if you are faking a smile, it can trick your mind into believing you are in a good mood. And if your mind believes you are in a good mood, you are in a good mood.

10 products that can boost your mood

Schwinn Recumbent Bike

If you’d like to boost your mood with exercise, you need a quality piece of equipment. This recumbent bike from Schwinn has 29 workout programs and 25 levels, so you can dial in the perfect workout for your fitness level and get those endorphins flowing.

WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope

For a more economical workout, consider a jump rope. This intense exercise will get your heart pounding and make you feel great when you are done. The durable steel cable has enough weight while still allowing you to move at a demanding pace.

Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

Getting a good night’s rest is essential for elevating your mood. This sunrise alarm clock helps you fall asleep and wake up naturally so you can enjoy a better night’s sleep. It can also help you relax by playing gentle sounds such as ocean waves, piano music and more.

InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser

One of the most powerful ways to evoke mood-enhancing memories is through fragrances. InnoGear’s essential oil diffuser has a large water tank that allows the unit to run for up to 6 hours in strong mode or up to 10 hours in weak mode. It operates quietly and features an automatic shutoff for safety.

Essential Oils for Diffusers

An essential oil diffuser isn’t much use without the essential oils. This pack of six essential oils includes tea tree, rosemary, eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint and orange. No fillers, additives or carriers have been added to these oils.

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

If you’d like to lift your spirits with your favorite tunes, you need a speaker. Amazon’s Echo Dot is compact, affordable and sounds great. However, the best part is all you have to do is ask, and Alexa will start playing your jams.

Asutra Silk Eye Pillow

Light can keep you awake. Even when your eyes are closed. To get a better night’s sleep, wear a sleep mask. This comfortable silk option is lavender scented. It will help you drift off more deeply so you can wake up feeling better than ever.

Sun Bum Original Scent SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion

If you’re going to be outside more often, you need protection. Sun Bum’s SPF 30 sunscreen lotion will keep your skin healthy as you explore the outdoors. It is a moisturizing formula that is both vegan and reef-friendly.

Colgate Teeth-Whitening Pen

Since you will be smiling even more than you do now, you want the whitest teeth possible. This teeth-whitening pen from Colgate has a precision brush so you can target each tooth. The best part is it works while you sleep and produces noticeable results in about one week.

UNO Family Card Game

Having fun with others is an easy and natural way to elevate your mood. This travel-friendly version of Uno lets you play with friends and family whenever and wherever you want.

