Which black-and-white throw blanket is best?

There can never be enough blankets in the house. Throw blankets have a lot of uses and are cozy to have around. If you want one that goes well with your decor, a black-and-white option is a versatile choice. Keep a throw in your guest room, on your couch, in your office or just about anywhere else you spend time. If you have kids or pets, it’s nice to have something soft for them to cuddle with.

If you need a quality, all-purpose blanket for your living room or bedroom, the top pick is the soft, stylish Judybridal Plaid Chenille Throw.

What to know before you buy a black-and-white throw blanket

Use

Before you purchase a throw, deciding what its use will be can help you choose the right one. A more decorative throw may be needed for an office. A thin cotton throw may be more useful for a bed in the winter. Or, if you have guests over, you may want to have a spare blanket to offer them.

Size

Another important thing to consider when buying a throw is the size. You will likely want to get a smaller blanket for a couch or an office chair. Around 65 by 70 inches is appropriate. If you use the throw for bedding, you can size it according to the mattress and sheets. The price will increase with the size of the blanket.

Style

If your plan for the blanket is to drape it over a bed in the summer, you may want a thinner option with a nice black-and-white print. However, if you intend to use your new throw to cuddle on your couch, a thicker one may be better. There are throws with or without fringe on the ends, and some come in multiple patterns like plaid, checkerboard or striped. Adventurous options include zebra or white-tiger stripes. There are also beautiful boho styles that blend the use of black and white in unique ways.

What to look for in a quality black-and-white throw blanket

Material

Throws are typically used to create a sense of warmth and coziness in your home. You want to find black-and-white throws made from quality materials and can be washed easily. Cotton is a breathable, natural option, and chenille is lush. However, materials like polyester create an incredible softness that also feels great. Whether your choice is based on sustainability or comfort, there is a quality blanket for you.

Density

When searching for the right blanket, density can make the difference between a blanket serving its purpose and not. You may want a thicker or thinner blanket, depending on how you use it. Maybe your throw is meant to cover your bed in the summer. In this case, you might want a lighter cotton black-and-white throw for your queen bed. However, if you are looking for a warm throw for your couch in December, softer, thicker options are available.

Texture

Arguably one of the most essential features of throws is how it feels to the touch. Some stitching styles offer a smooth, soft feel to the blanket, while others may feel thicker and more coarse. The stitching can also make a difference in how you wash the blanket. Certain textured or patterned blankets may have a specific care style to protect the feel of the blanket from changing after being washed.

How much you can expect to spend on a black-and-white throw blanket

Depending on the brand and quality of the fabric, an average throw costs $30-$130.

Black-and-white throw blanket FAQ

What is a good material for a throw blanket?

A. Cotton, polyester blends, and chenille are all soft, comfortable, quality materials for a throw blanket. They also tend to wear well.

How do you wash a black-and-white blanket?

A. Wash your throw in a washing machine with a mild detergent and cold water. If possible, use a front-loading machine to allow the blanket to wash and spin evenly throughout the cycle. Certain delicate materials may require hand-washing or air-drying. They also may have other specific care instructions.

What’s the best black-and-white throw blanket to buy?

Top black-and-white throw blanket

Judybridal Plaid Chenille Throw

What you need to know: This is a soft, well-made chenille throw blanket for any room in the house.

What you’ll love: The blanket has a black-and-white plaid design and fringe borders on each end. There are other colors to choose from in this style as well. All are soft to the touch.

What you should consider: It is a thinner throw blanket. It is also pricey due to the materials it’s made of.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black-and-white throw blanket for the money

Bedelite Fleece Throw

What you need to know: This is a warm, cozy all-purpose throw blanket you can travel with.

What you’ll love: This brand has several styles to choose from. They are easy to wash, dry and throw in any room of the house. The blankets are light enough for summer but thick enough for winter months, making them useful year-round.

What you should consider: This blanket is thin, and after many washings, it tends to have tears in the stitching.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Green Orange Fleece Blanket

What you need to know: This black-and-white striped blanket is velvety soft and warm.

What you’ll love: The black-and-white option looks great, but you can also get this style in other colors. It’s a lightweight fleece throw that’s heavy enough for colder months and breathable in hotter seasons.

What you should consider: Snags or shedding can happen when this blanket is washed in a machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

