Which Christmas decor for stairs is best?

If you are looking to expand your Christmas decorations, your staircase can be a fun place to add some holiday cheer. A decorated staircase can make running downstairs on Christmas morning a more memorable experience for both you and your family. When choosing the best Christmas decor for stairs, it is important to consider the staircase’s size and whether it is indoors or outdoors. The National Tree Company Pre-Lit Snowy Bristle Pine Garland comes with lights, and you can use it indoors or out.

What to know before you buy Christmas decor for stairs

Staircase size

The size of the stairs you intend to decorate will affect what decor you purchase. Measure the stairs’ banister to determine the length of garland or lights you’ll need. If you plan to wrap the garland or lights around the banister, be sure to add a little extra to your measurement. If you are going to hang items on the outside of the stairs, then measure from the banister to the base of the stair. It is easiest to take these measurements using a tape measure.

Indoor

There is a lot you can do to decorate indoor stairs. You can hang garlands, lights and teardrops off of your banister. Ornaments, stockings and bows can spruce up a basic green garland. If you have wide stairs, then you can place cute Christmas lights or presents on them for further decor.

Outdoor

You can also decorate your outdoor stairs. This can add a note of cheer in what can be a bleak winter landscape. There are lots of lights and garlands that will stand up to the winter weather. Be sure to check for this information in the product description of the decor item you are considering. Some outdoor items have limitations and can’t stand extreme weather.

What to look for in quality Christmas decor for stairs

Staircase teardrops

Staircase teardrops are bunches of Christmas tree branches in the shape of a teardrop. They often come decorated with lights, ornaments, bows and natural elements, like pine cones. Usually, they span the staircase’s height, and you can space them out along its length. They also look great placed at the bottom and top of staircases.

Lights

Lights are a festive Christmas decor item for stairs. You can easily wrap them around the banister or balusters. You can find lights in all colors, like in classic white, green, red or multi-colored. There are also lights that come in fun shapes like stars, peppermints and icicles.

Garlands

Garlands are a stair-decor classic, and you can find both affordable and high-end versions. Some realistic garland strands resemble tree branches. These often have lights and other decorations attached, and some have flocking to make them appear dusted with snow. You can also find garlands made from a variety of items, like artificial popcorn, holly and beads.

Accessories

If you have a sturdy strand of garland, you can hang various smaller accessory decorations from it. These can include bows, ornaments and stockings. You can also add lanterns, flameless candles or faux presents to the steps of your staircase.

How much you can expect to spend on Christmas decor for stairs

For a strand of lights or box of ornaments, expect to pay between $10 and $30. For a strand of garland or a teardrop, prepare to pay $45 to $90.

Christmas decor for stairs FAQ

What is the best way to store garlands and stairway teardrops?

It is best to store your garlands and teardrops in a container with enough space that the branches will not get crushed. If there are breakable ornaments attached, remove these before placing your garland or teardrop in the box. It is best to avoid storing your garlands or teardrops in a place that is not climate-controlled. This is especially true if your decorations have any type of flocking. You also want to avoid any areas where your decor might get wet.

Can I leave my lights on overnight?

Leaving your Christmas lights on overnight is not recommended. When on, Christmas lights, even those that are LEDs, produce heat. This can create a hazard if you leave them on for long periods of time and they get too hot.

What’s the best Christmas decor for stairs to buy?

Top Christmas decor for stairs

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Snowy Bristle Pine Garland

What you need to know: If you like a wintery style, you’ll love the way this flocked garland looks wrapped around your stair’s banister.

What you’ll love: The garland has a realistic appearance and comes decorated with white lights. The materials are fire-resistant and can be used indoors or outdoors. The strand is 9 feet long and will give your banister a wintery look.

What you should consider: The flocking on this garland may fade over years of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas decor for stairs for the money

Twinkle Star String Lights

What you need to know: This strand of star-shaped lights will give your stairs a festive look.

What you’ll love: The sting of lights is 49 feet long, with 100 LEDs. For use indoors or out, the lights are rated as moderately waterproof and energy-saving. They produce eight different effects, including waves, sequential, slow glow, flash, slow fade, twinkle and steady.

What you should consider: The transformer on the lights is not waterproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Teardrop

What you need to know: This beautiful Christmas teardrop is an elegant decoration for any staircase.

What you’ll love: These work great at the bottom and top of stairs or spaced out along the outside. The teardrop has 68 individual branches decorated with lights, pine cones, berries and bows. It is battery-operated and has a built-in timer. The teardrop is 3 feet long, which makes it the perfect size for stairs.

What you should consider: You might need to buy more than one to achieve your desired look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.