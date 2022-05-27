Which national park scratch-off map is best?

United States national parks have some of the most spectacular views on the planet. Scratch-off maps for the parks let travelers relive their experiences repeatedly. If you have visited or plan to visit the U.S. national parks, a scratch-off map is a great way to organize and recall your adventures. These customizable maps come in multiple sizes and styles to suit every traveler’s needs. A great example of a map you can keep mounted at home is the Epic Adventure Maps U.S. National Park Scratch Off.

What to know before you buy a national park scratch-off map

Is it a gift?

If you intend to get a national park scratch-off map for yourself, you may want something you can keep long-term in a nice frame. However, if you have a friend who lives in a van and is about to embark on a journey, the smaller, portable scratch-off maps may be more appropriate. Many maps provide giftable packaging that doubles as a storage container. Additionally, the information for parks is unique to each map, so consider what the recipient needs to know about the national parks before deciding what to get.

Travel frequency

How often you travel could make a difference in the type of map you choose. If you are on the go, you might want a travel-sized scratch-off map. They are easy to keep track of and hold in a smaller pack. However, if you go on trips less frequently or have already been on many visits to the national parks, you might consider a map that can be framed; something that you only take out every so often to fill with more adventures.

Size

Whether you want your scratch-off map to fit in your wallet or framed and mounted in your living room, there is one for you. National park scratch-off maps range from 16 by 10 inches to around 15 by 24 inches. This could make the difference between having something poster-sized or a map that can fit into your laptop bag.

What to look for in a quality national park scratch-off map

Usability

National park scratch-off maps are made with quality materials and often come with their own tool to remove foil pieces. The foil is easily removed with a coin or guitar pic if a tool is not included. They can be handled with ease and are durable enough to have portions scratched off without poking through the map.

Easy to read

National parks are unique from one another and should stand out on the map. Prior to scratching off parks, they stand out as unvisited. You can easily identify where you need to remove the film for the parks you’ve seen. Once scratched off, parks are clearly defined and illustrated individually.

Visual appeal

Scratch-off maps are engaging, aesthetically pleasing and clean. They are a visual representation of your accomplishments that you can place on the mantle. They can be handled repeatedly as you visit more parks in the country and scratch off their places.

How much you can expect to spend on a national park scratch-off map

Most national park scratch-off maps range in price from $20-$30.

National park scratch-off map FAQ

How many national parks are in the U.S.?

A. There are 63 national parks in the United States as of 2022. This includes 423 sites across 84 million acres of land.

Which is the newest national park?

A. The New River Gorge, located in West Virginia, is the newest park. Established in 1978 and recognized as a park in the 2019 COVID-relief bill, it is a 53-mile stretch of land following the New River.

What’s the best national park scratch-off map to buy?

Top national park scratch-off map

Epic Adventure Maps U.S. National Park Scratch-Off

What you need to know: This is a poster-sized scratch-off map with a complete list of U.S. national parks.

What you’ll love: This is a decorative map with detailed visual representations of each U.S. national park. It’s durable and made with premium foil, and there is no need to use a corkboard or other backing.

What you should consider: This is a larger map and is not easy to take with you while traveling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top national park scratch-off map for the money

Mappinners National Park Scratch-Off Map

What you need to know: This is a popular scratch-off travel map for those just beginning their national park journey.

What you’ll love: This travel-friendly map includes five popular places to stop at each park. It comes with a free decorative gift tube, so there is no need for a gift box. The gift tube cap also doubles as a scratch-off tool.

What you should consider: Some have complained that the map was not large enough to fit a standard poster frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jetsettermaps Personalized National Parks Scratch-Off Map

What you need to know: This national park map includes hand-drawn park photos and a handy scratch-off tool.

What you’ll love: You can get this watercolor park map with gold or silver foil covers. They are hexagon-shaped to make them easier to scratch off without damaging the rest of the photo. You can use the tool included to mark states and parks you have visited.

What you should consider: This map is missing two national parks. There are only 61 on this map.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Erica Redding writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.