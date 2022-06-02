Which red throw blanket is best?

A red throw blanket is a simple way to add vibrant color to your living room or bedroom. Compared to standard blankets, they’re smaller and more versatile, making them perfect for draping over an armchair or covering the end of the bed.

If you’re looking for a quality red throw, the beautiful cable-knit Birch Lane Marea 100% Cotton Throw is the top choice to keep you cozy and warm.

What to know before you buy a red throw blanket

Uses

Red throw blankets are a colorful addition to any sofa, couch or even the edge of a mattress. Although similar to traditional blankets in many ways, they’re not usually large enough to completely cover a bed. Instead, these blankets primarily have the following uses:

Warmth and comfort: You can wrap the blanket around yourself to stay warm on cool days while at home watching a movie or reading a book.

You can wrap the blanket around yourself to stay warm on cool days while at home watching a movie or reading a book. Decor or accent piece: You can lay it out over the back of a couch or chair as decoration. Or, if you have a lightweight throw blanket, you could even hang it on a large wall as an accent piece. Some people instead put them on a stool or blanket ladder.

You can lay it out over the back of a couch or chair as decoration. Or, if you have a lightweight throw blanket, you could even hang it on a large wall as an accent piece. Some people instead put them on a stool or blanket ladder. Outdoor activities: Smaller throw blankets are perfect for picnicking or use out on the porch while enjoying a cup of coffee or watching the stars.

Size

Most throw blankets are one-size-fits-all and have the following dimensions:

36 by 50 inches

45 by 55 inches

50 by 50 inches

45 by 60 inches

50 by 60 inches (standard)

By contrast, a standard twin-sized blanket is around 60 by 90 inches. Some manufacturers do have larger or smaller sizes, so look around until you find the perfect one for you.

Cleaning and maintenance

Red throw blankets can last a long time with proper care. There are two key factors to consider when cleaning and maintaining your blanket:

Material: Some fabrics are machine washable, though they require a gentle cycle and detergent. Others must be washed by hand. If you use a machine, let the blanket air-dry to prevent it from shrinking or pilling.

Some fabrics are machine washable, though they require a gentle cycle and detergent. Others must be washed by hand. If you use a machine, let the blanket air-dry to prevent it from shrinking or pilling. Dye: All dyes have the chance of bleeding in the wash, but red is notorious for staining other fabrics. To prevent ruining your clothes, towels or other blankets, wash the throw blanket separately.

If possible, check the manufacturer’s label for exact cleaning instructions.

What to look for in a quality red throw blanket

Material

The material affects the throw blanket’s overall softness, warmth and durability. Common options include:

Cotton: Natural and breathable, cotton throws are lightweight and can keep you cool in warmer climates.

Natural and breathable, cotton throws are lightweight and can keep you cool in warmer climates. Acrylic or polyester: These synthetic fabrics are warm, durable and soft. They can attract static electricity, though.

These synthetic fabrics are warm, durable and soft. They can attract static electricity, though. Microfiber: Easy to clean and warm, microfiber blankets are perfect for snuggling.

Easy to clean and warm, microfiber blankets are perfect for snuggling. Cashmere: This material is soft, lightweight, warm and luxurious.

This material is soft, lightweight, warm and luxurious. Wool: Thick and warm, wool is best for keeping warm on chilly evenings outside or at home.

Thick and warm, wool is best for keeping warm on chilly evenings outside or at home. Linen: Breathable and durable, linen can keep you warm without causing you to overheat. It’s sometimes scratchy, though, making it ideal for decorative purposes.

Breathable and durable, linen can keep you warm without causing you to overheat. It’s sometimes scratchy, though, making it ideal for decorative purposes. Chenille: Made from acrylic, cotton and rayon, chenille throw blankets are plushy, modern-looking and stylish.

Made from acrylic, cotton and rayon, chenille throw blankets are plushy, modern-looking and stylish. Fleece: Fuzzy on one side and brushed on the other, fleece throws are plushy and soft.

Hue

When it comes to color, throw blankets come in many shades of red. Some are dark red, while others are bright. Certain throws have more saturation for intense color, while others have less saturation for a more muted red. One common trend with throw blankets is to have contrasting colors on either side. For example, a throw could be red on one side and white on the other.

Design

Red throw blankets come in many different styles and designs, including:

Knit throws — heavy, thick and warm

heavy, thick and warm Luxe throws — chic and cozy

chic and cozy Shimmer throws — eye-catching and glittery

eye-catching and glittery Fringe throws — bohemian and artistic

Some sport different textures or materials on each side, though most consist of one material. Others have tassels, pom-poms or sewn edges. There are also

Another popular choice is to get a throw blanket that’s embroidered or has a monogram. These little touches give the blanket a more personal touch, making for a great gift.

There are also patterned or textured throws. These blankets can have a checkerboard pattern, floral print or geometric design. Or they can have long stripes or a pleated texture.

How much you can expect to spend on a red throw blanket

Most midrange red throw blankets cost $20-$50. Some are less expensive at $10-$20, though these aren’t always as durable. For a more luxurious throw, you’re looking at $50-$80.

Red throw blanket FAQ

Is an afghan different from a throw?

A. An afghan is very similar to a throw blanket. However, the key difference is that afghans are always knitted or crocheted.

How can you use a throw blanket on a bed?

A. If you have a medium-sized or larger throw blanket, you can fold it neatly across the edge of the mattress. Alternatively, you can lay it out fully over your existing bedspread for a splash of color.

What’s the best red throw blanket to buy?

Top red throw blanket

Birch Lane Marea 100% Cotton Throw

What you need to know: This lightweight throw blanket is perfect for cozying up while on the couch or in an armchair.

What you’ll love: Made with cotton, this blanket has a loose cable-knit pattern that has a homey aesthetic. It comes in a standard size and is soft. It’s also machine-washable.

What you should consider: It’s on the thinner side and isn’t designed to keep you warm on chilly days.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top red throw blanket for the money

Bedelite Fleece Red Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This bright red throw blanket is ideal for those looking for something soft and simple to decorate their space.

What you’ll love: It’s available in four sizes, including the standard 50-by-60-inch size and the much larger 90-by-90-inch size. It’s durable, breathable, shrink-resistant and machine-washable. Plus, it’s soft and cozy.

What you should consider: It’s made for mild temperatures, not colder ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gracie Oaks Caelum Blanket

What you need to know: This textured throw blanket adds a chic aesthetic to any room.

What you’ll love: Available in red and dark burgundy, this throw comes in the standard size and a larger 60-by-80-inch size. It has tassels and is warm and comfortable. It’s also machine-safe.

What you should consider: The threads can loosen over time, especially with frequent washing in the machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

