It seems like the year has been racing toward the end at a breakneck pace. In just a few weeks, there will be plenty of holidays upon us, making it the perfect time to spend with friends and family while reflecting on the past 12 months.

While Christmas Day is an important event on the Christian calendar, people also get excited about Thanksgiving. Both usually involve decorations to celebrate the season. Lights are a particularly popular holiday decoration. You can make managing your light displays easier with just a few products and tips.

Why automate your holiday lights?

It’s incredibly fun to plan your seasonal decorations, ensuring that they top what you had put up last year (and being better than the neighbor). However, it can be laborious when you have to remember to switch on lights, turn motorized decorations off or play a sound at a specific time. There’s no need for stressing, as all of that is handled with smart lights, controllers and some clever automation.

It’s less complex than it sounds, and you certainly don’t need a degree in Hollywood-style lighting, practical effects or color theory. All you need are some smart lights or “regular” lights you can connect to a smart plug and a method of controlling them. This is usually just a mobile app, but some lighting options, such as the Philips Hue lightbulbs, require a central hub.

In any case, efficient lighting will make a huge difference in your celebratory ambiance, and when you sync the lights to some music or sounds, you’ll be the talk of the block for weeks to come.

Best lights for festive holiday mood-setting

Kasa Smart Color Changing Dimmable Bulbs

Setting the right scene is crucial if you want to have convincing decorations, and these dimmable lights are a perfect option. The color-changing bulbs elegantly switch between any of the 16 million shades available. They are compatible with virtual assistants, so you can use your voice to change the hue or activate it on cue.

TP-Link Tapo Smart LED Light Strip

Running a strip of these lights around your house or along the roof is an excellent idea for setting the seasonal mood. The product consists of two 16.4-foot strips and has 100 color zones. When pairing the strips with a mobile phone through Wi-Fi and the Tapo app, it’s easy to activate the animated lighting effects. The strips also sync to music, increasing the ambiance.

Philips Hue Bridge and Lily Outdoor Lights Bundle

If you have Philips Hue lights in your home, you’ll need the Hue Bridge to control them and sync them with other lighting options, such as the Lily outdoor lights. Paired with a mobile phone, these will make for the perfect lighting for any holiday, as the Lily lights can be automated according to various scenarios, are voice-compatible and have 16 million colors for the most suitable seasonal shade.

Sengled Wi-Fi Color-changing Light Bulb

Do you want to welcome visitors with a festive red, green and white glow? That’s possible with this four-pack of color-changing, Wi-Fi-connected light bulbs. The screw-in lights don’t require a central hub to work and are compatible with virtual assistants. Through the mobile app, you easily set a schedule, dim the lights at specific times or integrate them into your existing routines.

Treatlife Smart LED Light Bulb

Give thanks with fall hues of orange and red with these dimmable smart lights. Compatible with Amazon’s Alex, Google Home and SmartThings, the lights are controlled through Wi-Fi and the mobile app.

GHome Smart TV LED Backlight

This 9-foot LED backlight will add seasonal cheer to any TV, monitor, or window pane. It is compatible with virtual assistants and controlled via a mobile app. The lights can also sync to any music.

Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light

For something a bit more intense, this Philips Hue Play kit includes a two-pack base kit of upright lights that changes to any color imaginable. These are perfect for hiding behind objects to create a glow or to replicate Santa’s sleigh or fall leaves. They can also lie flat on the ground to create unique lighting scenes. It requires the Philips Hue Hub and is compatible with virtual assistants.

Echo Show 10 with Echo Sub

Make sure you have all the tools you need to celebrate any holiday with the Echo Show and Echo Sub bundle. The Echo Show has a 10.1-inch display where you can stream any video or sounds accompanying your celebration — even if it’s the jingling of Christmas bells. When paired with other Echo-compatible lights and speakers, you easily automate your seasonal decorations from one device.

