You’ll never have to use a broom ever again

At the best of times, keeping your house clean is laborious. Dust particles, debris and general dirt seem to accumulate on every surface and floor only minutes after you’ve swept it up. But it doesn’t have to be that way, and with this robot vacuum on sale at a steep discount for Prime Day, there is no better time to get one.

Last updated on July 11, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. PT

Best robot vacuum you can get for under $100

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner 67% OFF

Some robot vacuums will set you back a rather hefty price, but every now and again, a deal comes by that make the household cleaning gadgets more affordable. If you have ever wanted to try a robot vacuum or thought of getting another one (they can’t climb stairs yet), this is an excellent option.

With upgraded components over the previous model, it has full-body infrared obstacle sensors. That means the vacuum can sense when there is an obstacle or hazard anywhere around it, and not only just in front like many others.

To keep all the floors in the best shape, it has five cleaning settings, which include the traditional zigzag pattern, spot cleaning, and random cleaning patterns. There is also a handy mode for it to only skirt around the walls, and you can set up a schedule when you want it to start working.

It has a powerful 2,200pa suction action that automatically adjusts depending on the surface it’s on. For example, the suction on hardwood floors will be less than over a carpet, and the brushless mouth makes it perfect for pet hair.

The vacuum cleaner has built-in Wi-Fi, so you can track its progress through a mobile app. Luckily you don’t have to worry that it will lose battery power under a bed or cupboard. When it senses its battery running low, it automatically docks itself until fully recharged.

Other robot vacuums to consider

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews.

